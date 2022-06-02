Certus Joins the Top 20 Pest Control Companies at #18 on PCT’s Top 100 List

Certus joins the PCT list top 20 at #18 this year and is the fastest growing company on the list for the second consecutive year, up 83% over 2020.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pest Control Technology (PCT) magazine, a pest management industry publication, has released its 2021 annual ranking of the one hundred largest pest control companies out of the more than 18,000 serving the United States. For the third year in a row, Certus is featured on the list, joining the top 20 at #18 this year. Certus is the fastest growing company on the list for the second consecutive year, up 83% over 2020.

“At Certus, 2021 was another great year of expansion, driven by bringing strong pest control companies around the country into our local operations,” said Mike Givlin, CEO and co-founder of Certus. “We’ve grown our team to nearly 600 members, and I’m appreciative of the hard work and dedication it took from everyone to be here in the Top 20 for the first time,” said Givlin.

The PCT list ranking is based on revenue figures from 2021. Since being founded in 2019, Certus has invested in finding and acquiring the right companies to grow its pest control footprint. In 2021 alone, 25 companies joined the Certus family.

Certus is known for its flexibility, ease to work with, and for helping owners of newly acquired companies navigate through the process and find the best ways for them to move to their next adventure.

“It’s been incredibly exciting building the kind of company that we have over the last three years. I’m looking forward to continuing to help pest control owners find the right home for their customers and employees as they focus on their own new and great experiences,” commented Givlin.

About Certus

Certus is a different kind of pest control company built on a foundation of putting people first, doing the right thing, and always reaching higher. Founded in 2019, our team has taken decades of industry experience and brought a new way of thinking to pest control. Simply put, we believe there is always a better way - not only in the pest control methods we use, but in how we operate our business itself. By supporting, trusting, and elevating our people we can help evolve the industry and build a place where everyone can grow.