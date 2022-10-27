Submit Release
Jeanne Hendricks' Campaign Video Gets To The Heart Of Why She Is In The Fight For Minnesota's 6th Congressional District

Jeanne Hendricks, is a mom, nurse and the Democratic nominee for U.S. Congress in Minnesota's 6th running to defeat NRCC Chair & U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer

Watch my campaign video that gets to the heart of why I'm in this fight. Please watch, like, retweet and share with your friends and family.”
— Jeanne Hendricks, Democratic Nominee for U.S. Congress, Minnesota's 6th
ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jeanne Hendricks for U.S. Congress campaign boosted its campaign video today because it gets to the heart of why Jeanne Hendricks is in the fight for Minnesota's 6th District.

The campaign video can be watched on Twitter at: www.hendricks2022.com/video

"We’re just 11 days away from Election Day – the day we can defeat GOP extremist NRCC Chair & U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer. And in order to complete our mission, we need to spread our campaign message far and wide. That’s why my campaign is boosting our campaign video that gets to the heart of why I’m in this fight. I’ll fight for women's rights, common-sense gun safety legislation, labor unions, family wage-paying jobs, affordable health care, Social Security & Medicare, climate change solutions, and democracy," said Jeanne Hendricks.

To learn more about Jeanne Hendricks and her campaign for U.S. Congress in Minnesota's 6th District, please visit our website at www.hendricks2022.com

Jeanne Hendricks
Jeanne Hendricks for U.S. Congress MN-6
+1 320-247-5241
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

