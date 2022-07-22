Submit Release
Jeanne Hendricks, Democrat for U.S. Congress in Minnesota's 6th, Stands to Codify Roe v. Wade

Jeanne Hendricks' opponent, U.S. Rep. Emmer, wants to put women into prison for having a life-saving abortion or for obtaining one because of rape or incest.

Protecting women’s lives and their health must be addressed now. There are life-threatening OBGYN procedures that require solutions immediately.”
— Jeanne Hendricks, Democrat for U.S Congress in Minnesota’s 6th
ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jeanne Hendricks for U.S. Congress campaign in Minnesota’s 6th District announces its unwavering commitment to codify Roe v. Wade after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on June 24th, 2022.

Now the National Republican Leadership and Republican-controlled state legislatures want to go further by criminalizing and putting women into prison for having an abortion in another state even if they are having a life-saving abortion or obtaining one because of rape or incest. As the Chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, GOP U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer is committed to toeing the Republican party line, no matter who gets hurt. And it is Tom Emmer’s job to make sure that anti-choice and anti-gun safety Republican candidates for U.S. Congress get elected by defeating incumbent Democratic U.S. Representatives to take back the U.S. House for the Republican Party. Click here for Rep. Tom Emmer's position on abortion.

Jeanne Hendricks said, “As Congresswoman, I will fight to protect women’s rights and the right of every woman to make her own health care decisions. I will do everything in my power to make sure not one woman goes to prison for making her own health care decisions.”

Jeanne Hendricks is the Minnesota DFL - and National Women’s Political Caucus - endorsed Democratic candidate for U.S Congress in Minnesota's 6th.

Jeanne Hendricks is PRO:

Life-saving OBGYN procedures
Protecting a woman’s right to make their own health care decisions
Codifying Roe into law
Supporting the economic autonomy of women
Allowing parents to decide the size of their families

In regards to the overturning of Roe, Jeanne Hendricks had this to say: “We should not be taking steps backward. By reversing Roe, women are no longer able to receive health care that meets their reproductive health needs. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to take away health care options for women not only hurts women medically but also economically. Women no longer have the same economic autonomy that they did before the opinion was released. The overturning of Roe is a 50-year step-back for women’s rights, and it destabilizes the rights of other underprivileged groups. The decision about whether and when women have children should be in the hands of those women, not the government. As a Congresswoman, I will work hard to restore the rights of all women to make their own health care decisions and to guarantee that all women are able to receive the health care they need.”

To learn more about Jeanne Hendricks campaign to defeat NRCC Chair and GOP U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, please visit the campaign's website at www.hendricks2022.com

