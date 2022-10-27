UpCity Names 10x digital Inc As a Top Digital Agency in South Carolina
10x Adds Hart as VP Business Development
We have a highly-responsive and creative staff motivated to help our clients with all things digital.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While there are hundreds of digital marketing agencies, there are only a handful who are as comprehensive and responsive as 10x digital inc. As such, 10x is proud to announce we have been awarded the “Best in South Carolina by UpCity.”
— Holly Rollins
“We’re honored to be chosen as Best Digital Agency Service Provider in South Carolina and that can be attributed to our stellar team. We have a highly-responsive and creative staff motivated to help our clients with all things digital,” reports Holly Rollins, 10x digital inc Owner. The staff at 10x digital inc has a minimum of 10 years of digital marketing experience each, including Google Adwords certified individuals as well as a Google Analytics Individual Qualified consultant.
Clients are given a range of innovative services, from SEO and content to PPC and programmatic advertising, leading to a path for high ROI. “When you work with 10x, you are choosing an extremely knowledgeable group who sets themselves above the competition with their deep knowledge of what is on the horizon in the digital marketing world and their thoughtfully curated content marketing strategy to get you ahead of it!” stated client McKenna Dalby.
10x also announces that Stephania Hart joined the team as VP Business Development. She has over a decade of experience in startups and specialties marketing. She will be providing lead generation and business intel for 10x.
So, what’s next for 10x digital inc? “Recently, we’ve seen a need to expand into international markets, specifically Spanish-speaking ones. We’re also making a push to scale our reach in higher education. There will be more on that in the coming months, ” said Rollins.
Sara Spohr
10x digital
sspohr@10xdigitalinc.com
