Sheena Marshall Jewelry Joins Nest and Madewell’s Hometown Heroes Collective
First Colorado artist named to the CollectiveDENVER, COLORADO, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Denver-based jewelry designer and creator, Sheena Marshall announced her studio, Sheena Marshall Jewelry, has been added to Nest and Madewell’s Hometown Heroes Collective. The Hometown Heroes Collective promotes US-based artisans and craftspeople through increased exposure, development grants, and mentorship. Participating in this Collective will help amplify Sheena Marshall Jewelry’s mission to create simple, functional, and consciously made ethical pieces.
“I feel an immense sense of gratitude as the first Colorado artist selected to participate in this program. I've joined a community of talented makers across the country for an impactful learning experience I feel I can share with the community of artists and makers right here in Colorado,” says Sheena Marshall. “This opportunity is a dream come true for Sheena Marshall Jewelry. As a solo run small business ran by a teacher and mom, the Madewell x Nest Hometown Heroes Collective will provide me with the opportunity to reach a new and larger audience interested in learning about emerging designs in the slow fashion jewelry industry.”
Sheena Marshall Jewelry will have a collection of designs featured nationally on Madewell’s Hometown Heroes website from October 25, 2022 through May 2023. There will also be a permanent artist feature on the Madewell website.
To learn more about The Hometown Heroes Collective, please visit https:// www.madewell.com/inspo-community-hometown-heroes-collective.html.
To visit Sheena Marshall’s Hometown Heroes Collective Collection, please visit https:// www.madewell.com/womens/labels-we-love/hometownhero/sheena-marshall.
About Sheena Marshall: Sheena Marshall Jewelry offers handmade minimal and modern demi-fine and fine jewelry carefully hand fabricated using age-old metalsmithing techniques in their Denver, Colorado studio.
About Madewell: Madewell is a community-driven clothing destination that champions creativity, inclusivity, and self-expression that also champions sustainability and community-driven initiatives, including Hometown Heroes and Labels We Love.
About Nest: Nest is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) supporting the responsible growth and creative engagement of the artisan & maker economy to build a world of greater gender equity and economic inclusion.
Sheena Marshall
Sheena Marshall Jewelry
hello@sheenamarshall.com