Embark Behavioral Health leads Youth Mental Health Treatment Strategies session at Evolution of Psychotherapy Orlando

In collaboration with Embark Behavioral Health, the Evolution of Psychotherapy Orlando meeting is offering a half-day preconference session focused on treatment strategies for adolescents and young adults.

Preconference programming includes sessions focused on adolescent and young adult treatment options, and ethical decision making.

Evolution of Psychotherapy Orlando will be held December 14-17 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center. The four-day integrated forum will allow established experts, forward thinkers, and on-the-ground professionals to connect, engage, support, and reinvigorate their practice in the field of psychotherapy.

Evolution of Psychotherapy Orlando is organized by HMP Global, the leading healthcare events and education company. Embark Behavioral Health is a leading network of youth-specialized outpatient centers and residential programs offering premier mental health treatment across the country.

Through the Embark partnership, the preconference session “Adolescent and Young Adult Treatment Options,” will be held from 12:30 – 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 14. It is presented by Rob Gent, Chief Clinical Officer, Embark Behavioral Health; and Scott D. Miller, PhD, founder and director, International Center for Clinical Excellence, Chicago. Participants may earn 4 CE/CMEs for the half-day session.

“We are proud to partner with the HMP Global education team to lead the curriculum development for the session on ‘Adolescent and Young Adult Treatment Strategies,” said Alex Stavros, CEO, Embark Behavioral Health. “The pandemic accelerated the youth mental health crisis, while many providers continue to struggle to address the needs of younger clients and their families. In this session, we will empower clinicians with evidence-based best practices and treatment strategies they can immediately implement in their practice to achieve better results.”

The morning preconference session, “Ethical Decision Making,” will be held from 8:30 – 11:45 a.m. on December 14, to address how clinical professionals should respond to ethical challenges they may encounter in their practice. Participants may earn 3 CE/CMEs for this session. The preconference sessions are complimentary, but attendees must register to attend.

“We are excited to partner with Embark, a national leader in youth mental health treatment, on this session, which is a must for front-line mental health professionals and strengthens an already robust education program offered at Evolution of Psychotherapy Orlando, said Doug Edwards, Senior Vice President at HMP Global and Director of the Psychiatry & Behavioral Health Learning Network. “Our ultimate goal is to improve patient outcomes, and this session provides critical information on topics of high interest to clinicians.”

Conference highlights

The educational program features a returning core group of more than 20 world-renowned faculty, providing an experience familiar to past attendees. Keynote speakers include:

- Dan Siegel, MD, co-founder and executive director of the Mindsight Institute

- Helen Fisher, PhD, internationally renowned neuroscientist, biological anthropologist, and chief scientific advisor on Match.com

- Otto F. Kernberg, MD, FAPA, professor of psychiatry, Weill Cornell Medical College

- Stephen Porges, PhD, distinguished university scientist, Indiana University, and author of The Polyvagal Theory

- Diane Ackerman, MA, MFA, PhD, bestselling author of 26 books of prose and poetry

Voices new to the Evolution stage are the focus of reTHINK sessions, with short and impactful presentations delivered by practitioners covering future-focused topics including psychedelics and technology-augmented psychotherapy. Their groundbreaking ideas are designed to spark deep conversations that will examine current challenges in mental health.

Through the on-demand registration package, participants can earn more than 60 continuing education credits, and more than 25 credits onsite at the conference. Credits are available in specific areas required for re-licensure, including domestic violence, ethics, and telehealth. The conference is open to professionals in mental health and health-related fields.

For more information and the full agenda, visit evolutionofpsychotherapy.com.

