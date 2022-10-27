Fundmypitch, a Forward-looking Investment Network, to Make Its First Appearance at Web Summit 2022

fundmypitch will be launching at Web Summit 2022

Fundmypitch, a UK-based investment platform connecting investors and start-ups, makes its official entry into the business arena at Web Summit 2022.

Our main goal is to build a community of innovative entrepreneurs from all corners of the tech world and investors willing to invest in next-gen technologies.” — Steven Mooney, Fundmypitch Co-Founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fundmypitch, a UK-based ambitious investment platform dedicated to connecting investors and start-ups, makes its official entry into the business arena at Web Summit 2022. Web Summit is the world’s most imposing tech-focused event, held in Lisbon, Portugal. This year’s edition will take place between 1-4 November 2022.

Fundmypitch will be participating as one of the ALPHA start-ups entering the business realm through the Web Summit gateway. Steven Mooney, CEO and Founder at Fundmypitch, commented:

“It is an honour to represent Fundmypitch at Web Summit. Bringing their vision in front of global leaders is a wish granted to any founder looking to set their footprint in the global market, share their knowledge and connect with business executives and investors. As we aim to be the convergence point between investors and start-ups seeking funds, Web Summit offers us the privilege to put forward our unique value proposition for UK investors and entrepreneurs. Our main goal is to build a community of innovative entrepreneurs from all corners of the tech world and investors willing to invest in next-gen technologies.”

Bringing an interactive approach to SEIS, Fundmypitch offers the perfect environment for UK investors and entrepreneurs to interact and connect - a social platform for start-up projects and angel investors.

The latest legislation changes in the UK heralded a new era for seed enterprise investment, with 2,065 companies raising £175 million worth of funds under the government’s SEIS scheme between 2020 and 2021. According to official data, approximately 1,660 funded their projects through the SEIS scheme for the first time during this period, accumulating £154 million worth of investment.

Against this background, Fundmypitch fills the hiatus between promising projects, top talent and UK investors looking for tax-efficient diversification. Committed to finding creative solutions to existing challenges facing entrepreneurs and investors, the company places great emphasis on innovation and technology enablement.

Introducing the concept of community-driven start-up funding, the company’s novel social investment platform democratises the way entrepreneurs access funds to grow their businesses, and investors source the projects that generate the highest return on investment, by sharing ideas and expertise in a transparent and ultra-secure environment.

To ensure optimal uptime and enhanced data security, Fundmypitch implements the latest data security and encryption protocols so that any data or information transacted through its platform is encrypted peer-to-peer.

About Fundmypitch

Fundmypitch is a London-based social investment platform that connects investors with investment-ready companies seeking funds to kickstart their ventures.