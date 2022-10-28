Technology sector must promote sustainability benefits

I think that there’s a huge responsibility for the industry to educate the general public. The green agenda is a relatively new thing that is now gaining a lot of attention.” — Emanuel Kolta, Senior Analyst, GSMA Intelligence

LONDON, UK, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The technology sector has a responsibility to educate the public about the advantages of sustainability.

That is the view of Emanuel Kolta, Senior Analyst for mobile market information specialist, GSMA Intelligence, in the new How Sustainable is the Technology Sector? Part Two report by thought leadership specialist, iResearch Services.

He says, “I think that there’s a huge responsibility for the industry to educate the general public. The green agenda is a relatively new thing that is now gaining a lot of attention. Whereas with a financial product you can use a single metric to define which is better for you – and there are well-known methods you can use to choose between different products – with sustainability, we don’t really have this educated consumer base yet, nor any well-accepted metrics.”

There are some indications on how eco-friendly appliances can be, but little on offer when buying laptops, mobile phones and other high-tech products to see which is the most eco-friendly, says Emanuel.

One notable example of how the industry is seeking to be more sustainable and reduce e-waste is the European Union’s plans to ensure each mobile phone has the same charging system by 2023. “The amount of e-waste we can produce is simply unbelievable,” Emanuel says.

Another way is by increasing the use of what he calls “cloudification” and “software-isation”. “This is very helpful for sustainability. Everything is less hardware-heavy than it was two or three years ago, everything is more software-centric.

“From a social perspective, the developing world can have more access to PCs and online learning and education.”

How Sustainable is the Technology Sector? Part Two contains the views of sustainability specialists, consultants, technology leaders and decision-makers about the key challenges and opportunities presented by sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG).

In the companion report, How Sustainable is the Technology Sector? Part One, 89% of 550 technology executives from 11 countries said it was important that the public saw their company as being sustainable and ethical.

As a result, 52% of respondents expected more customers from being sustainable and 38% anticipated better returns.

