Extend technology benefits to all parts of society

Everyone has Google, has a sense of sustainability issues. But no one actually understands energy management, carbon mitigation. They don’t understand the societal components of sustainability” — Alexandra Nicholson, Senior Director of Social Media & Impact, Pegasystems

LONDON, UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extending technology benefits to all parts of society is important for social and environmental stability.

This is especially true for those on low incomes, says the new report, How Sustainable is the Technology Sector? Part Two, from international thought leadership consultancy iResearch Services.

Alexandra Nicholson, Senior Director of Social Media and Impact at Pegasystems (Pega), a maker of artificial intelligence software, comments, “Sometimes it’s not about selling software. Sometimes it’s about enabling coding skills in a community that really needs them. Letting people see their work come forth in your ESG efforts is really important from a business perspective.”

Awareness of what sustainability means in every sense is essential – across the technology industry and in other sectors. But the awareness is oftentimes only surface-level.

“I call it people being ‘Google smart’, adds Alex, “Everyone has Google, has a sense of sustainability issues. But no one actually understands energy management, carbon mitigation. They don’t understand the societal components of sustainability.”

The report features the views of sustainability specialists, consultants, technology leaders and decision-makers on key challenges and opportunities.

It follows How Sustainable is the Technology Sector? Part One, which surveys 550 technology executives in 11 countries.

Having a formal commitment is an important starting point for promoting diversity and inclusion within a company. Research conducted by iResearch Services found that the UK, Japan and Germany lead the way, with more than half of organisations surveyed having a formal commitment in place. Out of the countries canvassed, France (35%) and China (36%) ranked the lowest.

One in eight (12%) of the US organisations say that they don’t have any plan to create a diversity and inclusion programme. This is a larger proportion than in the other countries surveyed.

Technology companies cite cost (39%), time constraints (38%) and speed of initiatives (34%) as the biggest challenges in addressing accessibility, diversity and inclusion in their organisations.

