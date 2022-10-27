Macecraft Software Launched Startup Timer

Startup Timer preview

The new standalone tool to measure Windows boot time, Startup Timer is included in jv16 PowerTools version 7.7 with added features

PORI, FINLAND, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macecraft Software launched a major update to jv16 PowerTools utility suite. The new version 7.7 includes a new tool called Startup Timer, along with other new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

Startup Timer is a standalone tool that measures how long it takes for Windows to fully start, and to see which installed apps make the Windows boot time slower. Its first version was launched on September 15th and has been already downloaded over 20,000 times.

Jouni Flemming, Lead Developer of jv16 PowerTools and Founder of Macecraft Software explained the idea behind Startup Timer, “In one of the benchmark tests I recently did, I had to measure my Windows start time using a stopwatch on my phone. It was painful. That’s why I decided to build this tool.”

Aside from measuring Windows startup time and seeing which installed apps make the Windows boot time slower, Startup Timer also allows users to submit their Windows startup time to a global leaderboard to see how fast their computer is starting compared to other users.

A quick overview of Startup Timer can be viewed on this YouTube video.

jv16 PowerTools users now can also use Startup Timer in version 7.7, which will include additional features, such as:

- Localized interface language following the language setting in jv16 PowerTools

- Dark Mode enabled using the setting in jv16 PowerTools

In addition to Startup Timer, jv16 PowerTools version 7.7 also includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes. More details can be found on the Change Log page.

“I am very excited about this new version launch. In this version, jv16 PowerTools runs smoother and faster like never before,” added Jouni Flemming.



About Macecraft Software

Macecraft Software is the publisher of Windows Utility Suite called jv16 PowerTools and Registry Cleaner named RegCleaner. The company was founded in 2003 and has been in the business ever since. Find out more about Macecraft Software at https://jv16powertools.com/.