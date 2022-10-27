ellee ven and The Groovalution Release “Is The Juice Worth The Squeeze”

ellee ven logo ellee ven at the Paradise Club 11/11/2022

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ellee ven and her band, The Groovalution, release “Is The Juice Worth The Squeeze,” on Thursday, October 27, 2022, the songwriter and investor’s birthday. The track honors the value of personal time and asks us to question our priorities.

Groovalution keyboardist Jeff Motley wrote the music for “Is The Juice Worth The Squeeze”’ while ellee ven and Prodeje share the lyric credit, dialoguing about the cost benefit of every moment and about standing by personal decisions, unapologetically, to enrich daily life.

ellee ven’s band the Groovalution continues to usher in top-tier talent with Kern Brantley joining the artists collective as a guest bassist who works with Lady Gaga and David Foster. ellee ven and the Groovalution is produced by Terry Santiel of Rose Royce fame. As a prolific producer and percussionist, Terry has contributed to decades of pop music from Janet Jackson, Barry White and Mary J. Blige to Justin Timberlake. Santiel has created a personal utopia by producing hand pick musicians from around the world to round out his and ellee ven’s definition of a universal soundscape, called Groovetonics.

“It seems that wherever we live, and whoever we are, there exists ever present obligations and responsibilities, big and small, as determined by any Tom, Dick or Harry. Eventually we need to assess what’s truly worth the effort for ourselves!” said ellee ven when sharing the inspiration for the new single.

ellee ven’s biweekly musical releases are set to continue through year’s end with other creative experiences planned in November. The 11/11/2022 Party at the Paradise Club in Times Square will celebrate creativity, cosmic numbers and funk with a featured, throwdown performance by ellee ven and The Groovalution. The Paradise Club in Times Square provides the quintessential New York bar stage experience,but better, since it is Ian Schraeger’s ode to Studio54 at The Edition Hotel.

Through her independent efforts over the last two years, ellee ven’s music has earned over 11.5 million listens in 100 countries. As a means of artistic independence, ellee ven proudly owns the rights to her catalog. ellee ven’s work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. ellee ven has also created The Virtual Quilt; TheVirtualQuilt.com is a free, everlasting and digital art installation that encourages citizens of the world to experience cataloged art from around the globe. Anyone can also participate in The Virtual Quilt and upload your art to help it grow.

You can find ellee ven’s music wherever music lovers like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The Groovalution’s administrative offices are located in downtown Los Angeles, California. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.