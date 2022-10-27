Clear Aligners Market Size, Scope, Growth, Key Players & Forecast 2028 | Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Clear Aligners?

Clear Aligners are a type of dental braces used to straighten teeth. They are made from clear, plastic aligner trays that fit over the teeth. Clear Aligners are virtually invisible and can be removed for eating, drinking, and brushing.

Clear Aligners are an alternative to traditional metal braces. They are less visible and more comfortable to wear. Clear Aligners can also be removed for short periods of time, making them easier to care for than traditional braces.

Clear Aligners Market Size and COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The global clear aligners market size is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027. The growing awareness about the benefits of clear aligners among consumers is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of dental problems such as malocclusion, misalignment, overcrowding, and gapped teeth is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures is projected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

However, the high cost of treatment is expected to restraint market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the availability of alternatives such as metal braces and invisible braces is anticipated to challenge market growth in the coming years.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a decline in manufacturing and exports due to the lockdown imposed by several countries to contain the spread of virus. Furthermore, labor shortage, government regulations, and supply chain disruptions have had a negative impact on the production and sales of various medical devices including clear aligners globally. The global market for clear aligners is expected to witness significant growth over the next few months as companies resume their operations gradually amid easing of lockdown restrictions across different regions.

Segments:

The global clear aligners market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user, and geography.

Mouthguard and Clear Aligners Market by Type

• Clear Aligners

• Mouth Night Guard

Mouthguard and Clear Aligners Market by Mouth Night Guard

• Over-the-counter mouthguards

• Custom-fit mouthguard

Mouthguard and Clear Aligners Market by Patient Type

• Teenager

• Adult

• Pediatric

Mouthguard and Clear Aligners Market by Distribution Channel

• Dental and Orthodontic Clinics

• Hospitals

• E-commerce

Mouthguard and Clear Aligners Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Clear Aligners Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing cases of sleep bruxism and other disorders, rising spending on dental health, and the improvement of dental care infrastructure in emerging economies are the factors driving the growth of the market for clear aligners and mouthguards.

The global clear aligners market is primarily driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of clear aligners over traditional braces. Additionally, the increasing availability of clear aligners at affordable prices is expected to drive market growth in the coming years. However, the high cost of clear aligners is a key restraint for market growth. Additionally, the lack of reimbursement for these devices in many countries is another factor hampering market growth.

Regional Outlook:

In terms of region, North America is expected to be the largest market for clear aligners due to the presence of a large number of orthodontic practitioners and patients in the region. Moreover, the region also has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies.

Europe is another major market for clear aligners due to the growing demand for aesthetic dental treatments and increasing awareness about oral health. Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to the rapidly growing economies, rising disposable incomes, and growing regional healthcare expenditure.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

In this section, we will profile some of the major players in the clear aligners market. We will give an overview of their businesses, their product offerings, and their competitive positioning in the market.

Some of the major players profiled in this report include:

Align Technology, Inc.,

Straumann AG,

Dentsply Sirona,

Danaher.

3M,

Akervall Technologies,

Apex Sleep,

DentCare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd.,

Sleep Right,

Lumino,

DynaFlex,

Western Dental& Orthodontics

