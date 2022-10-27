Co-Chairs from Aerie Pharmaceuticals & Santen Inc USA Invite Industry Experts to join Ophthalmic Drugs

Mitchell de Long from Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Naj Sharif from Santen cordially invite experts to speak at the 5th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference.

LONDON, UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference will take place in London at the Copthorne Tara Hotel on 21 and 22 November 2022. This event is less than four weeks away.

The conference will explore advancements in ophthalmic treatments and variety of novel drugs, which are showing great clinical trial data. There will also be a specific focus on drug delivery along with advancements in novel technologies. Further key areas will be gene therapy and Artificial Intelligence with developments on the latest drug pipelines and clinical trials.

The conference is co-chaired by Mitchell A. (Mitch) de Long who holds the position of vice president, Chemistry at Aerie Pharmaceuticals as well as Adjunct Professor of Chemistry at Duke University. Since Mitch helped to found Aerie as a Duke University spinout in 2005, Aerie has filed 5 INDs and 2 NDAs, with its first FDA approval coming in 2017 and

Najam (Naj) Sharif, PhD, DSc (Southampton University, UK) has >34-years’ pharmaceutical drug discovery research/development experience covering neuroscience and ophthalmology. He is Currently the Vice President of Global Alliances and External Research, Ophthalmology Innovation Center at Santen Inc USA.

The co-chairs Mitchell de Long and Naj Sharif invitation letter to join the conference mentions:

“The Ophthalmic Drugs conference will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines of the field. Our packed agenda will offer a series of presentations, through which you will gain insight into new industry developments and clinical trials, innovations in the treatment of rare diseases, regulatory perspectives, and advances in gene therapy”

“As the Co-chairs of this conference, we look forward to personally welcoming you to this must-attend conference in London this November.”

The full invitation chair letter can be found in the brochure at www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/pr4ein



Key benefits of attending, incude

• Assess new industry directions through the latest data from ophthalmic clinical trials

• Review advanced techniques in treating age-related diseases of ophthalmology

• Explore evolving therapeutic potential in undruggable diseases through innovative gene therapies

• Examine novel methodologies in delivery technologies being used to further the ophthalmic therapeutic field

• Engage in the regulatory landscape of ophthalmic drugs and key considerations for R&D

