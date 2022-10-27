The New Woman Entrepreneur
Marisa Kenson is the Founder and CEO of CBS
Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Woman Entrepreneur
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
Marisa Kenson is the Founder and CEO of CBS
October 27, 2022
“Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
Creator Business Solutions Inc (CBS) (https://shopsocialscenes.com) is transforming the business of e-commerce by blending high-touch personal service with the power and scale of the most advanced cloud technology. With its initial focus on the leading consumer brands, CBS is redefining the $600 Billion Social Commerce Market and the supply chains on which it is dependent, as well as the channels of product sales and distribution.
Significant industry leaders, including Adidas, Nike, Target, Neiman Marcus, and Ralph Lauren, have already begun to transform their business and product offerings with sustainability and e-commerce as core objectives.
As CBS advances under CEO Marisa Kenson and Advisory Board Chairman Walter Schindler, millions of physical stores will be replaced by Creator’s own social internet stores, thereby eliminating costs and physical waste. There will be no need for land and real estate, or for building materials or equipment. Consequently, inventory & consumption of energy will be reduced substantially. No traditional work force will be required. Instead, by providing monetization to content creators with replicated access to their catalogue of brands and technology, CBS can set up millions of social selling stores through e-commerce. And CBS is actively searching for women to join the prestigious CBS Advisory Board.
Of special note: Tom Fisher has now become the Director of CBS Technologies and has expanded his Advisory Board role at Transformation LLC to grow into a game-changing Advisory Board role at CBS.
Tom Fisher has an accomplished international track record of developing, implementing and delivering high-tech solutions across Cloud, Digital, eCommerce, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and other major sectors.
A few notable positions confirm Tom’s legendary role as the “Godfather” of cloud computing:
eBay Acting Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
Oracle Senior Vice President & Global Commercial Cloud Services CIO
Qualcomm Vice President
Gateway Chief Architect, Vice President, Global Architecture, Security and Vendor Management
MapR Technologies CTO & Executive Vice President
President, Forbes Technology Council
Sustainability and technology are now becoming the new dimensions of the fashion industry.
In past years, Walter Schindler, PhD, JD (https://walterschindler.com/) has been recognized as “Game Changer of the Year” by the London online magazine Lawyers International for the Legal 100 - 2020 awards. In addition, Dr. Schindler has received similar recognition by ACQ5 Magazine and Finance Monthly Magazine. The Lawyers International Legal 100 - 2020 Awards are given to 100 leading firms and individuals within their area of specialization, typically after review of over 100,000 submissions of third-party nominations from the global legal profession.
Dr. Schindler added with emphasis: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor in November 2016 at St James Palace. She then stated her generous words ‘to encourage you’ when I asked her why she organized the event. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth and included me as her special guest.”
Selfless devotion to the future of a better world is the essence of nobility.
Walter Leo Schindler
Transformation LLC
+1 (949) 923-1629
wschindler@transformationholdings.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other