The Diamond Oak Offers Free Shipping on All US Orders

An industry leader in jewelry is now offering shipping at no cost.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free shipping is an increasingly popular option for online shopping, where customers do not have to pay an additional shipping charge. Representatives with The Diamond Oak announced today that it is now offering free shipping on all orders in the United States.

“We are always looking for ways to show appreciation to our customers, and offering free shipping is one of the best ways that we believe provides a direct benefit to the customer,” said Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak.

According to a recent Consumer Trends Report, 80 percent of consumers expect free shipping when ordering a certain dollar amount of products, and 66 percent of consumers expect free shipping for all online orders.

Shipping fees, according to a separate report (https://baymard.com/lists/cart-abandonment-rate), are frequently named as one of the main reasons why shoppers abandon their carts—with an average abandonment rate standing at 69 percent.

“We understand what our current customers and future customers want and expect, so we are empowering them with it – free shipping,” Mor said.

Based in the heart of New York City’s Diamond District, The Diamond Oak, company representatives say, meets the fine jewelry demands of a sophisticated clientele through luxury diamond engagement ring offerings, hard-to-find antique and vintage selections, and high-end custom pieces.

Company representatives say that the company’s only objective is for customers to walk away with something spectacular that they or a loved one will cherish for a lifetime. The company The Diamond Oak offers a variety of jewelry, such as:

• Tiffany Bridal

• Engagement Rings

• Vintage Collection

• Brooches & Pins

• Necklaces

• Bracelets

• Earrings

And more!

For more information, please visit https://thediamondoak.com/collections/all.

###

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak, is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It’s one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

Contact Details:

62 West47th Street #803

New York, NY 10036

United States