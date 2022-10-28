Metin Durmaz: A giant projects is coming to Nigeria & Ivory Coast

SAGIST GROUP LUXURY FURNITURE FACTORY Made in TURKEY Famous Architect Metin DURMAZ CEO of SAGIST GROUP Kenyan Billionaire Mary Wambui Mungai

Sagist Group President Architect Metin Durmaz is preparing to implement giant residence projects in Nigeria & Ivory Coast.

ISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Durmaz, who made a name for himself with the giant projects he signed in the USA, England, Dubai, Bulgaria, Nigeria, and D. Congo, recently made a million-dollar agreement with Kenyan Billionaire Mrs. Mary Wambui Mungai for the production of furniture with Glee Hotel for the only 7-star hotel in Kenya.

Metin Durmaz, who designed and produced all the outdoor and indoor furniture of the hotel and delivered it, focused on his domestic works as well as his international projects.

Durmaz, who was on the agenda with the ultra-luxury residence project he designed in London for the most famous architectural firm in England, said that this time they started to work on a luxury residence in Nigeria and Ivory Coast with a huge budget.

There will be a total of 180 flats residences in the Ivory Coast and 130 flat residences in Nigeria with 41 ultra-luxury villas.

SAGIST GROUP stated that all his projects in all countries are open to investors; "Each of our projects brings incredible profits to our investors. African investors have contributed a lot to all of our investments at the moment. The bonds of African investors with our company have exceeded 28 years," he said.

