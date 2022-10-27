Adora POS' Online POS System Helps Restaurants in Inventory Management

An industry leader in restaurant POS solutions, Adora POS has a revolutionary online system that makes inventory management easier than ever before.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having a good inventory management system in place can help restaurants save money, improve cash flow, and satisfy customers. That is why Adora POS’ Online POS System is the secret weapon that restaurants love and trust.

Adora’s centralized inventory database allows users to count inventory by list or location, as well as transfer items between stores.

Plus, Adora POS Online POS System allows restaurants to stay on top of their inventory over time. With Adora, point of sale system for restaurants, users can manage perpetual inventory, as well as ideal versus actual tracking and reporting.

Kevin Wendland, President and spokesperson for Adora POS, said inventory management is important because it helps restaurants make sure that there is rarely too much or too little stock levels on hand. It also limits the risk of stock-outs, inaccurate records, and restricted cash flow.

As a part of supply chain management, inventory management helps restaurants identify what and how much inventory to order and at what time. Inventory management helps in real-time inventory tracking from the stage of purchase until the sale of goods. It includes various inventory levels, like the process of ordering, storing, and using the company's raw material and the finished products.

Poor inventory management may lead to dead stock, or unsold stock reducing the cash flow for the small businesses.

“Adora POS’ Online POS System is the perfect solution to help restaurants in inventory management,” Wendland said. “Contact us today to schedule a demo.”

About Adora POS

Adora POS specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

