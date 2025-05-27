Butler Specialty Company Offers an Exceptional Collection of Dressers & Chest of Drawers for Every Style and Space

The Illinois-based furniture company offers 57+ dressers and chests for all styles and spaces, with fresh new styles added to the collection each month.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, a long-established furniture manufacturer based in Chicago, Illinois, announces the availability of their comprehensive collection of dressers and chest of drawers. The collection features 57 distinct pieces spanning multiple design styles, from traditional to modern, addressing the storage needs of various bedroom spaces.

The collection includes pieces from several product lines, including Lark, Chatham, Forster, Nora, Flagstaff, Mayfair, and Lennon. These furniture items are crafted to accommodate different aesthetic preferences with styles ranging from Traditional/Formal (26 pieces) to Modern/Contemporary (11 pieces), Mid-Century (8 pieces), Transitional (11 pieces), and Coastal (1 piece).

"Our dresser collection represents our commitment to providing quality furniture that meets diverse customer needs," said Mr. David Bergman, CEO of Butler Specialty Company. "Each piece is designed with attention to detail and crafted to serve as a functional and stylish addition to any bedroom."

The collection offers a range of color options including brown (25 varieties), beige (9), white (9), black (5), blue (5), gray (2), and green (2). This diversity allows customers to find pieces that complement existing bedroom décor or establish new design themes.

Founded in 1930, Butler Specialty Company has built its reputation on crafting quality furniture pieces. The company continues this tradition with its current dresser collection, maintaining its focus on craftsmanship while adapting to contemporary design preferences.

Butler Specialty Company serves businesses throughout the United States, Canada and Europe, working with various distribution channels from e-commerce platforms to big box stores, interior designers, and hospitality sectors.

The company updates its product assortment monthly, demonstrating its responsiveness to market trends and customer preferences. This approach allows Butler to maintain a fresh and relevant furniture collection while preserving its core commitment to quality and design integrity.

For more information about Butler Specialty Company's dresser collection or to explore custom furniture development opportunities, interested businesses can visit https://www.butlerspecialty.net/ or call +1 (773) 221-1200. Further details can also be found on the company blog at https://www.butlerspecialty.net/blog.inc and the online shop at https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company/brand-type.aspx.

