i2Chain Named Winner of the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2022

i2Chain Won the Title of Top InfoSec Innovator for 2022

i2Chain is unique as CISOs use us to secure multi-clouds, and business leaders use us to accelerate business by securing communication over email, text, Teams or WhatsApp, both internally & externally” — Ajay Jotwani, Co-founder & CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Defense Magazine, on its 10th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, today named i2Chain as the "Winner of the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2022." i2Chain is the leading startup for non-fungible & traceable business documents. i2Chain enables highly regulated entities to secure information through its life cycle by making the information tamper-proof, permissioned, and traceable.

Cyber Defense Magazine appointed panel of judges look at thousands of infosec companies and search for the most innovative, with great potential in responding to and preventing breaches, and these awards showcase those companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace. i2Chain competed against many of the industry’s leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award.

“We’re pleased to name i2Chain as the winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity innovators for 2022,” said Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

"We are unique as CISOs depend on the i2Chain app to secure multi-cloud stores, and business leaders use i2Chain to accelerate their business by communicating securely & compliantly over emails, text, Slack, and Teams - with internal & external stakeholders," said Ajay Jotwani, Co-founder & CEO, i2Chain. Mr. Jotwani adds, "We are thrilled to see i2Chain be named the Top InfoSec Innovator for 2022 because of our team’s deep commitment to excellence, innovative infosec offering, market adoption, and the huge ‘green field’ opportunity in front of us in a multi-billion-dollar addressable marketplace."

About i2Chain

i2Chain is a SaaS application enabling companies to securely store and compliantly share sensitive documents with anyone within or outside the organization. i2Chain enables mortgage companies, banks, accounting firms, hospitals, and others to safely share their customers’ PII, IP, and PHI with co-processing entities in compliance with security and privacy regulations.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 10th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case, the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022, which includes the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2022, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards include cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers, and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists and winners for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-winners-for-2022/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

