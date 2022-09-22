University program for Hack-proof store & secure share of research & IP

i2Chain offers researchers the capability to hack-proof and theft-proof store & share encrypted research, IP, and others.

As much as $600 billion worth of US intellectual property is stolen each year” — Mark Warner, Chair, US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently the FBI's Cyber Division sent a "private industry alert" warning of threat actors attacking US colleges and universities, leading to the exposure of crucial research information on these underground forums.

Today in a Senate Hearing Committee on Protecting American Innovation: Industry, Academia, and the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, Mark Warner, United States Senator & Chair of the committee, stated, "As much as $600 billion worth of US intellectual property is stolen each year." Mr. Warner encouraged academia and industry to collaborate in protecting sensitive information from global adversaries and state actors.

The American universities are iconic in their ability to attract global talent that contributes to innovation, invention, and advancements globally", says Ajay Jotwani, Co-founder & CEO of i2Chain. Mr. Jotwani further adds, "hence, we are offering a 90% discount on our subscription to the American Universities under the i2Chain's University Program to enable theft-free & hack-proof protection of their key artifacts."

Mainak Trivedi, Vice President, Engineering & Operations, says, "Chain APIs can auto-create non-fungible information artifacts that are self-defending, hack-proof, and theft-proof. The access may be restricted to within a specific geography and only with allowed entities. Also, actions on each chained artifact are traceable & cryptographically verifiable. Now you can establish a chain of custody for your most sensitive information."

Broad terms of the i2Chain's University program

- Program applicable to universities & colleges

- Universities to register by sending an email to University_program@i2Chain.com latest by December 31st, 2022

- The first 3 Universities to register shall be offered a 100% discount on the subscription and professional services required for implementation

- All other registered Universities with i2Chain shall receive a 90% discount on the subscription

- Universities are required to provide feedback on social media & via a joint press release each year

- No price increase till the end of 2025

i2Chain was incubated at a University and pledged to give back to society via universities.