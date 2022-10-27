Dry Creek Sparkling Wine Icon Amista Vineyards Launches Landmark Sparkling Wine Community, “Sparkling Discoveries”
Vicky Farrow is the founder of Sparkling Discoveries and the proprietor of Amista Vineyards
Ashley Herzberg is a major force in Sonoma County winemaking. She represents just one of the "Sparkling Conversations" with sparkling wine personalities featured on the Sparkling Discoveries platform.
In Time for Global Champagne Day, Platform to Serve as the First Online and In-Person Resource for Sparkling Wine Lovers, Makers, and Thought-Leaders
“As of now, there really isn’t a place for the sparkling wine community to go to access information about what’s happening in the world of sparkling wine, and to learn more about the incredible people who are shaping its future,” said Amista Proprietor Vicky Farrow, who is at the helm of the new platform. “Sparkling Discoveries is the first resource of its kind. We look forward to bringing the exciting world of sparkling wine to life for those in the industry as well as wine lovers who want to dig deeper into what this celebrated beverage is all about.”
At launch, the Sparkling Discoveries platform will feature a section dedicated to showcasing the people involved in sparkling wine both in Sonoma County and beyond, bringing their stories to life with in-depth interviews. It will also feature a “Sparkling 101” section with articles and guides on various topics pertaining to sparkling wine, such as production methods, key regions, dosage basics and trends.
Sparkling Discoveries will also launch with a campaign focused on the trailblazers within the sparkling wine industry. The “Sparkling Stars” program invites sparkling wine lovers, wine professionals, and the community at large to nominate those who are making an impact on the growth, promotion, and future of sparkling wine. Nominees can be winemakers, marketers, social media influencers, hospitality workers, winery owners, and beyond, as long as they are contributing to the sparkling wine industry in some way. The nomination period will be open through December 31, 2022, and individuals nominated will be celebrated online, through social media channels, a promotional campaign, and a signature event in 2023.
“Our goal is for Sparkling Discoveries to become THE definitive resource for the sparkling wine community,” continued Farrow. “We have big plans for this community, including interactive events, educational channels, great content, and ongoing recognition of those making important contributions to the world of wine. This is our love letter to sparkling wine, and we can’t wait to share it with others.”
The online community can be accessed at www.sparklingdiscoveries.com.
ABOUT SPARKLING DISCOVERIES
Sparkling Discoveries is the first brand-neutral sparkling wine platform dedicated to sparkling wine lovers, makers, and thought-leaders. Founded in 2022 by Amista Vineyards Proprietor Vicky Farrow, the platform is an online community for all things sparkling wine, including industry news, events, educational resources, and producers.
