First Responders in Crisis Find Help Through VOA | ReST

National First Responders Day is Oct. 28; Free, Peer-to-Peer Program Addresses Moral Distress Among First Responders
There is no fix for moral distress, only the opportunity to address it through resilience building and connection, and that’s exactly what our VOA|ReST peer-support sessions do.”MD, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation honors the work and sacrifices of our first responders on October 28th, National First Responder Day, Volunteers of America (VOA) is proud to support our frontline emergency workers through VOA|ReST 4 First Responders, a national campaign and peer support service to help fire, police, EMT personnel and hospital emergency staff process experiences of moral distress and burnout.
“Our First Responders face high-stakes challenges every day to serve and protect our communities - work that takes a toll on their well-being. Today, we celebrate them, but it’s imperative we support them every day,” says Dr. Rita Nakashima Brock, Director of the Shay Moral Injury Center at Volunteers of America. “There is no fix for moral distress, only the opportunity to address it through resilience building and connection, and that’s exactly what our VOA|ReST peer-support sessions do.”
VOA is a pioneer when it comes to addressing moral distress and injury: a concept initially thought to impact mostly war veterans, but now understood to affect a variety of professions, like first responders, who engage in high-stress, high-impact work. Fatigue, isolation, sorrow, frustration, guilt, anxiety, burnout and a sense of inadequacy or failure can be signs of moral dilemma, uncertainty, or distress.
The free program, available to first responders nationwide, helps to build and maintain resiliency and helps renew commitment to their work through confidential daily online meetings facilitated by trained peer specialists. The program is supported by the HCA Healthcare Foundation.
First responders can sign up for the free program through this link.
Volunteers of America is a national, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those in need rebuild their lives and reach their full potential. Through hundreds of human service programs, including housing and health care, Volunteers of America helps more than 1.5 million people in over 400 communities. Since 1896, it has supported and empowered America's most vulnerable groups. For more information, visit www.voa.org.
