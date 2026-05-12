Yala Greek Ice Cream and Levain Bakery Team Up for a Summer Collaboration Celebrating the Sweet Side of D.C.

Beginning May 12, guests visiting Levain Bakery locations in Washington, D.C. and Bethesda can enjoy Yala Greek Ice Cream alongside Levain’s famous cookies as part of Levain’s nationwide summer cookies offering.

Georgetown’s and America’s first authentic Greek ice cream shop partners with the beloved bakery brand for a limited-time summer collaboration beginning May 12.

There’s a reason people get so excited about cookies and ice cream together, and we think this pairing takes that experience to another level.” — Chrys Kefalas, founder and CEO of Yala Greek Ice Cream

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yala Greek Ice Cream, the Georgetown scoop shop that has quickly become one of Washington’s most talked-about food destinations, is partnering with Levain Bakery this summer for a collaboration that brings together one of America’s most iconic bakery brands and an ice cream shop quickly becoming a national Greek dessert landmark.Beginning May 12, guests visiting Levain Bakery locations in Washington, D.C. and Bethesda can enjoy Yala Greek Ice Cream alongside Levain’s famous cookies as part of Levain’s nationwide summer cookies offering.The collaboration pairs Levain’s cookies with Yala Greek Ice Cream’s lighter, creamy, flavor-forward Greek-style ice cream–offering a “Fresh, Greek, Better” take on one of dessert’s most classic combinations.Founded in Georgetown in July 2025, Yala Greek Ice Cream introduced a distinctly Greek style of ice cream to the U.S., inspired by the culture, hospitality, and flavors founder and ice cream maker Chrys Kefalas experienced visiting family in Greece. Crafted with farm-fresh A2 dairy and premium ingredients sourced locally, from Greece, the Mediterranean, and the world’s finest producers, Yala Greek Ice Cream is known for ice cream that feels creamy and satisfying without being overly heavy.In less than a year, Yala Greek Ice Cream has become a Washington favorite, drawing guests from across the region and beyond for its bright flavors, thoughtful ingredients, and warm hospitality rooted in the values of Kefalas’ grandfather (“Papou”).“Levain Bakery created something people–including me–genuinely love,” said Chrys Kefalas, founder and CEO of Yala Greek Ice Cream. “Their cookies are part of people’s traditions, celebrations and everyday joy. That kind of connection is incredibly rare, and we don’t take lightly that they chose Yala Greek Ice Cream to pair with something that means so much to so many people.”“There’s a reason people get so excited about cookies and ice cream together, and we think this pairing takes that experience to another level. Levain’s decadent cookies with Yala Greek Ice Cream’s lighter, creamy Greek-inspired ice cream is just an incredible combination. It’s nostalgic, it’s comforting, and it’s fun all at the same time.”The collaboration reflects growing momentum for the young Georgetown brand and its larger mission of becoming Washington’s favorite ice cream through a commitment to making things the best, heartfelt hospitality and meaningful community partnerships.Levain’s summer ice cream offerings launch May 12 for a limited time. The collaboration menu will feature several signature summer desserts, including the Levain à La Mode, Affogato, Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Le Float - Levain’s take on the classic ice cream float - all paired with flavors that update throughout the summer. Le Float will be available exclusively at Levain’s Georgetown location. The menu brings together Levain’s famously decadent cookies with Yala Greek Ice Cream’s creamy Greek-inspired ice cream for a distinctly summer dessert experience.For updates and rotating flavors, follow Yala Greek Ice Cream on Instagram at @yalagreekicecream For press inquiries or interviews contact:Laura@lauraevansmedia.com.About Yala Greek Ice Cream: Yala Greek Ice Cream is America’s first authentic Greek ice cream shop, founded in Georgetown, Washington, D.C. in 2025 by Chrys Kefalas as a tribute to the values and legacy of his grandfather, Papou. Inspired by the style of ice cream, hospitality, and flavors found across Greece, Yala Greek Ice Cream creates premium Greek-inspired ice cream using farm-fresh A2 milk and ingredients sourced locally, from Greece, the Mediterranean, and the world’s finest producers. Guided by a simple standard–make everything the best and treat everyone like family–every scoop reflects the shop’s commitment to being Fresh. Greek. Better. Learn more at yalagreekicecream.com and follow @yalagreekicecreamAbout Levain Bakery: Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald founded Levain Bakery in 1995 as a small bread shop on the Upper West Side of New York City. After training for triathlons, the founder duo started baking six-ounce cookies with simple, high-quality ingredients as the ultimate post-race treat. After finalizing the recipe, the cookie flew off the bakery shelves. Thirty years later with 19 current bakery locations, Levain is often lauded as the home of the world's best cookie, with new bakeries set to open later this year in Newport Beach, CA and Coconut Grove, FL. For more information on Levain Bakery, visit www.levainbakery.com or follow the brand on social media @levainbakery

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