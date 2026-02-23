USA for UNHCR ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBERS AND OFFICER APPOINTMENTS

Established by concerned American citizens, USA for UNHCR is a non-profit organization that strives to meet the unmet needs of the more than 117 million children, women and men who have been forced to flee their homes due to war, violence or persecution.

National Partner to UN Refugee Agency expands board with leaders in communications, fintech and strategy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA for UNHCR today announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors and the election of two new officers. These appointments further strengthen the organization’s governance and leadership as it advances its mission to protect and support refugees.The new board members and officers bring deep expertise in communications, fintech and strategy – particularly at the intersection of government, the private sector and civil society. They join the existing members to form a dynamic 14-member board helping steer the organization’s strategy and long-term growth.“We are pleased to welcome James Robinson, Nadia Smith and Amy Weiss to our Board. They each bring distinct expertise and a shared dedication to humanitarian impact,” remarks Executive Director and CEO Suzanne Ehlers. “From navigating complex global challenges to advancing responsible leadership and public engagement, their voices and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to support refugees and displaced people worldwide.”USA for UNHCR’s newly elected board officers include Treasurer Colin Browne and Secretary Jane Meseck. Browne and Meseck join Board Chair Rachael Jarosh and Vice Chair Mark Lopes on the board’s Executive Committee.“I’m thrilled to welcome our new Directors, and to work alongside Colin and Jane in guiding USA for UNHCR’s work in the years ahead. This is an unprecedented time for our organization and for the humanitarian sector broadly, and our Board’s depth of experience, exceptional leadership and strategic vision will help ensure we remain focused, accountable and responsive to the communities we serve,” says Board Chair Rachael Jarosh.Bios for USA for UNHCR’s new board members follow. The full list of USA for UNHCR’s Board of Directors and individual bios can be found at https://www.unrefugees.org/about-us/our-team/ James Robinson has more than 25 years of international experience working at the intersection of business, government and society. He is Executive Director of the geopolitical practice at global advisory firm APCO, where he advises organizations on strategy, stakeholder engagement and navigating complex societal and public policy challenges. He has held senior leadership roles across Asia and the United States, including leading APCO’s China business and founding its global sustainability and ESG practice. James has supported major global initiatives and led award-winning efforts focused on responsible leadership and social impact. He holds BA and MA degrees in China Studies from the University of Cambridge and speaks Mandarin proficiently.Nadia Smith is a Managing Director and Partner in Accenture’s Strategy & Consulting practice, with more than 20 years of experience advising Fortune 100 C-suite leaders and boards across healthcare, retail, consumer products and aerospace. A former industry executive and trusted advisor, she specializes in large-scale enterprise and operating model transformation, helping organizations translate bold vision into measurable, sustainable impact. Nadia previously served as Global Lead of Accenture’s Controllership Center of Excellence, shaping strategy and thought leadership worldwide. A lifelong champion of service, she has led and advised organizations addressing food insecurity, including serving as Finance Committee Chair for nOURish Bridgeport and advising Goodr. Nadia brings to USA for UNHCR a deep commitment to dignity, opportunity, and advancing solutions that provide safety, stability and hope for people in crisis.Amy Weiss is the founder and CEO of Weiss Public Affairs, a strategic communications firm. She served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Press Secretary in the White House. She was Vice President of Public Affairs for the United Nations Foundation and Executive Director of its lobbying arm, the Better World Campaign, advancing global humanitarian priorities. Early in her career, she held numerous high-profile communications positions, including Communications Director for former Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright at the Center for National Policy. Weiss studied at Birkbeck College in London and is a graduate of American University. She lives in Washington, D.C., where she provides pro bono counsel to nonprofit organizations and serves on the Board of Trustees of the National Museum of Women in the Arts.About USA for UNHCRUSA for UNHCR protects and supports refugees by mobilizing resources, elevating awareness and driving action through a network of engaged supporters. Established by concerned American citizens, USA for UNHCR is a non-profit organization that strives to meet the unmet needs of the more than 117 million children, women and men who have been forced to flee their homes due to war, violence or persecution. As the only organization dedicated to raising awareness and funds in the U.S. for the UN Refugee Agency, USA for UNHCR has raised more than $700 million in cash and gift in kind revenue to help refugees in the past five years. For more information, visit UNrefugees.org

