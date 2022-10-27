One Million Sreaming Artist Jeremy Parsons To Release First Single From Forthcoming LP

Influenced by the COVID pandemic, the San Antonio singer-songwriter will release “Tickin’” on October 28th, 2022.

I'm lucky to have this creative outlet and found my path in this life. That's all I want for anyone else... we have the time we need to take it and should not take that for granted.”
— Jeremy Parsons

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clock is on the wall
And it keeps tickin’
Yeah time comes for us all
And keeps on tickin’

--Jeremy Parsons, “Tickin’”

San Antonio’s Jeremy Parsons’ 2017 album release, “Things I Need To Say” propelled the prolific singer-songwriter onto the national and international stage. With introspective songs like “Burn This House Down” and “After All These Years” and innovative, award-winning music videos like “Why Is the Bluebird Blue” and “Making Things Up as I Go,” Parsons put himself on the radar as one of roots music’s brightest new artists.

2021’s “Things To Come” continued Parsons’ string of success. The album was recognized as one of Blues and Roots Radio’s Best of the Year. Singles like the title song, as well as “Tragedy,” “Something Other Than You Are” and “Good Ole Days,” hit the top of international iTunes sales charts, as well as charting on national radio airplay charts in the US and abroad. Spotify streaming totals for both albums have surpassed 1 million!

Now, Jeremy Parsons is releasing the first single from his next album project, and it’s shaping up to be his most innovative and genre-breaking releases to day. “Tickin’,” written by Parsons and produced by Dustin Martin, the single brings electronic music elements into the mix. “Tickin’” is out on October 28th, with pre-sale already underway.

"We have those moments when we sit down and look where we are, said Jeremy Parsons. “Sometimes followed by that is the thought, ‘is this where I thought I'd be?’ or ‘is this where I should be in my life?’ The pandemic embodied this moment for me. I was lucky enough to be so devoted to my craft and to have that as my clear focus, but it did leave me wondering, ‘what if I didn't?’ I pondered where I would have been mentally and emotionally if not for that."

He further added, "It abundantly clarified how precious our time is and what the focus should be on. I'm lucky to have this creative outlet and found my path in this life. That's all I want for anyone else. I want them to be happy with their choices for themselves and their life. It's a journey for us all; we have the time we need to take it and should not take that for granted."

For more information on Jeremy Parsons, please visit http://www.jeremyparsonsmusic.com

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

One Million Sreaming Artist Jeremy Parsons To Release First Single From Forthcoming LP

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
One Million Sreaming Artist Jeremy Parsons To Release First Single From Forthcoming LP
David Arn Releases “Blood And Bone” Music Video
Swedish Country Artist and Fitness Guru Miqael Persson Rebrands and Finds Healing with “Walking Medicine”
View All Stories From This Author