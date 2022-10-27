Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,802 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Sen. Dave Schatz on the Passing of Former Sen. Charles Wheeler

Statement from Senator Dave Schatz on the Passing of Former Senator Charles Wheeler

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, issued the following statement relating to the passing of former state Sen. Charles Wheeler:

“Senator Charles Wheeler was more than just a senator and a mayor of Kansas City, he was a statesman who stood for the values and ideals of our great state. From serving our country during the Korean War to representing the citizens of Kansas City in the halls of the State Capitol, he was a man who always put others before himself, and he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

“During his time in the Missouri Senate, he was a senator who carried himself with honor and integrity; his word was his bond. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends, and I pray they find comfort in the fact that our state is a better place because of the senator from Jackson County.”

###

You just read:

Statement from Sen. Dave Schatz on the Passing of Former Sen. Charles Wheeler

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.