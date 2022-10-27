Statement from Sen. Dave Schatz on the Passing of Former Sen. Charles Wheeler

Statement from Senator Dave Schatz on the Passing of Former Senator Charles Wheeler

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, issued the following statement relating to the passing of former state Sen. Charles Wheeler:

“Senator Charles Wheeler was more than just a senator and a mayor of Kansas City, he was a statesman who stood for the values and ideals of our great state. From serving our country during the Korean War to representing the citizens of Kansas City in the halls of the State Capitol, he was a man who always put others before himself, and he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

“During his time in the Missouri Senate, he was a senator who carried himself with honor and integrity; his word was his bond. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends, and I pray they find comfort in the fact that our state is a better place because of the senator from Jackson County.”

###