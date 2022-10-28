Submit Release
Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, #1 Selling Author/Executive Coach, Releases Book & Bucks the Culture: "Success is in Your Hands"

While one’s neighbors may be surrendering and dropping out, one’s best life is ready to be earned.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There was the Great Depression, the Great Recession, now, there’s the Great Resignation. Employees have been dropping out of the workforce and leaving those remaining to shoulder the burden of the American economy in the lurch.

Many sadly true tales are told of people seeing the free money being thrown at them to support them in lieu of gainful employment and choosing to survive on the largess of their neighbors without regard for the consequences to themselves and those around them.

Those choosing to be productive are left carrying the weight of the work with the remaining employees. Company leaders are among the hardest hit by the Great Resignation. That makes the new book from pioneering leadership coach Marshall Goldsmith even more important to those still working to earn their best life.

‘The Earned Life: Lose Regret, Choose Fulfillment’, by Marshall Goldsmith, informs readers how to live their own lives - avoiding someone else’s version of them. The key to living the earned life, unbound by regret, requires one’s commitment to a habit of earning and connecting it to something greater than the isolated achievements of one’s personal ambition.

With a PhD from UCLA Anderson School of Management in Los Angeles, California, world-renowned business educator and coach, Dr. Marshall Goldsmith is the leading expert in his field. After writing over fifty books, Dr. Goldsmith tells us:

“Almost every article on employee engagement focuses on what the company needs to do to create a positive culture that will make employees engaged. Almost nothing is written on how the employees need to take responsibility for their own engagement. While organizations should do all they can do to create a great environment for people, we should all do whatever we can to take responsibility for our own engagement, motivation and performance.”

His new book, ‘The Earned Life’, is now officially his fourth New York Times bestseller!  It is also an Amazon Editor's Choice Best Book of 2022 So Far.

Those still pulling the economy forward can enhance their whole life by putting into practice the lessons Doctor Goldsmith has laid out for them.

Marshall Goldsmith tells us his mission is simple: “I want to help successful people achieve positive, lasting change and behavior; for themselves, their people, and their teams. I want to help you make your life a little better. With four decades of experience helping top CEOs and executives overcome limiting beliefs and behaviors to achieve greater success, I don’t do this for fame and accolades. I do this because I love helping people!”

For more on Doctor Goldsmith, his books, and the services he offers, please go to:

https://marshallgoldsmith.com

Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, #1 Selling Author/Executive Coach, Releases Book & Bucks the Culture: "Success is in Your Hands"

