TNSR® vRouter Software Release 22.10 is Here
We are proud of the many improvements provided by this latest update of TNSR software and look forward to continuing to support our customers in expanding their high-speed routed networks.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetgateⓇ is pleased to announce the latest version of TNSRⓇ software, Release 22.10, is now available.
TNSR is a vRouter solution focused on high-speed edge routing, powerful IPsec site-to-site VPN needs, and cloud connectivity for service providers and businesses. The product's value proposition is simple: astounding router throughput at unbeatable price points. TNSR software achieves this by integrating Vector Packet Processing (VPP), Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) - and a number of other open-source projects along with Netgate-designed control and management planes - into a business-assured, secure networking solution.
Key improvements to TNSR software added or improved in TNSR Software Release 22.10 include:
• Tunnel Protocols: Added WireGuard remote access and roaming support, which makes WireGuard Remote Access VPN possible. Added IPIP tunnel support, similar to GIF tunnels on other platforms.
• IPsec: Added certificate-based authentication for IPsec. Added support for IPv6 IPsec tunnel endpoints. Added support for ChaCha20-Poly1305 encryption with IKEv2 IPsec tunnels.
• Dataplane: Added the option to enable interrupt mode for network interfaces and for dispatching asynchronous cryptographic operations.
• Routing: Added BGP Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) cache validation support. Added Policy Based Routing (ACL B-based Forwarding), which can route traffic based on matching policies in ACLs rather than by destination. Also, route maps currently used by dynamic routing protocols can now be removed.
As mentioned previously, Netgate has moved the underlying OS base from CentOS to Ubuntu - driven by Red Hat's shift from CentOS Linux to CentOS Stream. Release 22.06 is the second TNSR software release to run over an Ubuntu Long Term Support (LTS) release, specifically Ubuntu Server 20.04.4. Release 22.10 upgrades the TNSR base OS to Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS.
“We are proud of the many improvements provided by this latest update of TNSR software and look forward to continuing to support our customers in expanding their high-speed routed networks,” said Jamie Thompson, CEO.
TNSR software is available as a bare metal image for non-Netgate appliances and virtual machines, as software instances on Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud service provider marketplaces, and on Netgate 6100, 1537, and 1541 turnkey appliances. There is also a fully-featured, no-charge instance for non-commercial home and lab evaluation use.
For more information on Release 22.10, visit the release notes.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense® products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. pfSense is a registered trademark of Electric Sheep Fencing, LLC in the United States and other countries. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
