Leading Real Estate Agency Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Has Announced Its Top Producers for Q3 2022
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier real estate company YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY has announced the top closing agents for the third quarter. The purpose of the announcement is to highlight the dedication these hardworking men and women have displayed while also being a source of motivation for new agents to learn from.
The company regularly conducts workshops that teach real estate agents the necessary lessons to close sales better. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate company platform for emerging real estate talent that gives people struggling in the recession a chance to enter a new career. The company was founded by the dynamic Rudy Lira Kusuma, who helped sell properties worth more than a billion. The BBB-accredited company has been recognized as the fastest-growing company in the country.
The agency was recognized as the fastest-growing private company in America in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022 and the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company – California 2020, 2022. The Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019. It also is the Recipient of 2019 The Best of Small Business Awards SB 100 Honoring America's Top 100 Small Business Visionaries.
This all has been made possible due to their team's hard work and dedication. The company has had a solid year, with agents performing to the top of their potential.
These Q3 2022 Top Producers have a knack for being goal-oriented while being competitive. Speaking on occasion, a top performer remarked, "Being patient and friendly is the key to building personal relationships within real estate. I believe that has been a massive part of my success. This is what the countless training sessions have offered us as well.
These agents also credit the latest marketing strategies that the company teaches to propel them to the top of Google Search Results. Another remarked, "When people buy or sell real estate, it's not even about the money, and it's about creating their dreams. With that, my mind has enabled me to stay resilient even when the crises of 2008 hit."
While a top performer commented, "I used to struggle with selling real estate and was an introvert, and I used to think of it as a weakness. When I first got associated with the company, I learned to overcome these obstacles so I can optimize performance."
An agent went to say, "To my colleagues who might be seeing us cut this time around. I believe they, too, can achieve great things as long as they stay optimistic. The company prides itself on honesty and networking with integrity, and you need to do the same to succeed."
The company takes cultural diversity very seriously, which has enabled it to become one of the fastest-growing companies in the world. The agents credit the success of the cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training devised by Rudy L. Kusuma.
A representative for the company said, "The performance shows to show to the real estate industry that our agents are making money in today's market with NO COLD CALLING, NO DOOR KNOCKING, NO PROSPECTING --- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty its agents to thrive in market shift and we want real estate agents to apply to join our office We are the only real estate company where all of our agents are following the same one proven home selling system. Working with the company clients to find out their home is worth, our agents put together the right home-selling strategy."
Key points that have enabled the company to sell strongly include targeting home sellers and buyers in their preferred neighborhoods. Giving VIP buyer and seller programs for the benefit of their agents. It also provides priority access to off-market houses for sale in California.
The company even hosted a 1-Day Advanced Marketing Workshop with a powerful session from the top producer's mastermind panel discussion in Q3 2022. It highlighted the different ways that have helped them close sales. The marketing session has helped agents at the company learn about the latest marketing strategies they need to be a success.
People who want to be a part of the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty can JOIN THE REVOLUTION by applying online at www.TopAgentsFreedom.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California was founded by Rudy Lira Kusuma, who has a proven track record of helping people buy and sell homes in the region. The company has thousands of buyers in its database who are ready and willing to see if a home matches their needs. The agency teaches cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other