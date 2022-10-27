SBDC Financial Literacy CourseNov01

Join us for a four week (see attendance dates below) series to learn more about the language of accounting. Are you confused about your financial statements and accounting transactions? Does business accounting intimidate you? Join us as Boise State lecturer, JoAnn Wood, breaks down the language of accounting into an easy to understand series to help you understand the financial side of your business.

The first of the four webinars will take place on November 1 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. MT.

Learn more here.