WireFX Partners with Endurium As Compliance Partner
We are a technology and compliance first company so our partnership with Endurium was critical for WireFX as it now operates at the level of a National Bank”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WireFX, a Minnesota based fintech startup selects Endurium, a leader in compliance and business process excellence, to serve as their compliance partner.
Coming on the heels of their national bank sponsorship announcement, WireFX, the fintech with a best in class Global Payments as a Service (GPaaS) platform, selects Endurium to align their business and deploy a thorough compliance management program.
“We are a technology and compliance first company so our partnership with Endurium was critical for WireFX as it now operates at the level of a National Bank and extends products and services to fintech and payments companies,” said Jeff Althaus, WireFX CEO. “Endurium is familiar with the industry and is already working with several financial institutions. With their expertise and support we will be able to create the best end to end compliance program for our business and customers.”
“WireFX brings immense value for banks, credit unions, and fintechs,” said Eric Gerdes, Founding Partner, Endurium. “It is a pleasure to work with an advanced platform backed by industry veterans. They are truly leveling the playing field for institutions of all sizes.”
About WireFX
WireFX is a compliance-first payments technology platform that empowers banks, credit unions, and fintechs to seamlessly transform their payment and FX processes, increase customer satisfaction, and unleash new revenue opportunities. Supporting domestic and international payments, virtual accounts, and embedded compliance workflows, WireFX is one of the most disruptive global payments companies currently on the market. For more information visit www.wirefx.com.
About Endurium
Endurium is a business transformation firm that optimizes their client’s business processes by ensuring their workforce, processes, technology, and support functions align with their strategic vision. Endurium uses their extensive experience and business process expertise to significantly improve their client’s business performance.. The entire Endurium team is relentlessly focused on execution to ensure our clients and partners realize tangible gains. For more information visit www.enduriumllc.com.
