Timberline Ace Hardware Rallies Support for Hoof & Paw Animal Shelter After Floods

Community Donations to Aid Local Shelter Impacted by Western Colorado Flooding

TELLURIDE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the next month, Timberline Ace Hardware stores in Norwood, Telluride, and Clifton will collect donations to assist the Hoof & Paw Animal Shelter. The shelter, located in Nucla, CO, was devastated by recent flooding.Established in 2009 by local EMT Tonya Stephens, Hoof & Paw has helped thousands of animals across Western Colorado find their forever homes. Following the recent Western Colorado floods, the shelter experienced serious damage to the roof, dog runs, and drainage systems, leaving the organization struggling to care for animals and operate safely.“Hoof & Paw has been a cornerstone of compassion in our community,” said Tom Mortell, Owner, Timberline Ace Hardware. “This fundraiser is one small way we can help them rebuild and keep doing what they do best.”Donations can be made at the following Timberline Ace Hardware locations:All funds collected throughout the month will be donated directly to Hoof & Paw Animal Shelter to support repair efforts and restore essential operations. Every dollar counts, with just $10 providing food and shelter for an animal in need. Customers can make donations directly in-store or online via PayPal (@hoofandp).About Timberline Ace HardwareTimberline Ace Hardware has been serving the community since 1969. Now with six locations spanning the high peaks of Aspen to the valleys of Clifton and Norwood, Timberline offers quality hardware products and exceptional service. Family-owned and locally staffed, Timberline believes in creating lasting relationships with those served. Visit www.timberlineacehardware.com for store locations and hours.

