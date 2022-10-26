Leading Real Estate Company YHSGR Hosted a 1-Day Advanced Marketing Workshop “How to Thrive in Market Shift”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier real estate company YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY has recently hosted a 1-day advanced marketing workshop, "HOW TO THRIVE IN MARKET SHIFT", on October 21. The purpose of the workshop was to equip the real estate agents associated with the company to be ready for the dynamic shift in the current real estate market.
As the economic conditions start to bite a lot of homeowners, real estate agents face difficulty finding the right customer. This is where the workshop couldn't have come at a better time, as corporate trainers discussed proven methods to help the agents sell a home without knocking on anyone's doors or prospecting. It taught the agents a wide array of methods they can adopt to build a steady income and beat the completion to the client.
The 1-Day Advanced Marketing Workshop included a powerful session from the top producer's mastermind panel discussion in Q3 2022 and highlighted the different ways that have helped them close sales. The marketing session has helped agents at the company learn about the latest marketing strategies they need to be a success.
The workshop highlighted Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy L. Kusuma set of core values at the forefront that agents can adopt to become top agents. The session featured cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
It talked about how agents can build guaranteed leads, referrals, and appointments with ready-to-act sellers and buyers at above-average price points. It discussed the elements of a good online presence, including having a professional website that is functionally powerful as well as aesthetically pleasing that can help the company succeed. The trainers discussed how real estate content on these sites needs to be good. The trainers discussed the latest trends, such as Search Engine Optimization, leveraging Your Brand is Your USP and Your USP is Your Brand. Incorporating advanced marketing strategies to help agents take their real estate businesses to thrive in this coming market shift.
It also discussed how creating video walkthroughs could benefit real estate agents who can create the perfect video walkthroughs without breaking the bank using a drone or smartphone to give their clients a better visualization of the space.
Speaking on occasion, a participating agent said, "I found a lot of new ideas that I will implement to start closing more sales. I particularly loved how they talked about content marketing and how I could go about it by sharing good knowledge on subjects such as home values and mortgage rates. What fascinated me was how platforms such as Medium and Quora can also help get my name out there so I can get more traffic."
Another person remarked, "The trainers also told me about analytics's benefits and metrics I need to stay mindful of. The workshop discussed many lead-generation tools that I can use to elevate my game and close those high-value sales."
A new agent shared her views, "I loved how willing the top performers were to share their secrets with us. They talked about all kinds of things from PPC, mastering social media, and working on a popular email marketing system."
The company is on a mission to positively impact people through second-mile service, innovative systems, and charitable giving! It also gives a portion of the income from every closing donated to an amazing non-profit charity which shows its commitment to helping those in need. What gives its agents peace of mind is that they have GUARANTEED LISTING and BUYER APPOINTMENTS and allowing them to own their Pipeline.
A trainer commented, "The participants were a joy to work with. They already have the charisma to be a great salesperson and need to fine-tune their skills and learn about the latest strategies. The whole point of the session is to prepare the agents in the company to stand out in the industry. However, people need to stay patient as success doesn't begin overnight. This is where The Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is different. The company prides itself on creating an awesome agent culture. It also has guaranteed leads, referrals, and appointments with ready-to-act sellers and buyers at above-average price points, which means no cold calling or grunt prospecting."
The tools from the trainers help with SEO and get them listed on top of SEO/Google Search Results. The company's exclusive tools, system, and coaching lead to higher income with reduced Effort Systems. Each person gets linked with the Top 1% in the Industry Mentor that can help them get Further Faster! These kinds of efforts have helped the company become the leading real estate agency in America that enjoys a strong reputation across the country. This helps them get more listings as the company has an exclusive Guaranteed Sale Program in which the Home Sold is Guaranteed at a Price Acceptable to the client.
People who want to be a part of the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty can JOIN THE REVOLUTION by applying online at www.TopAgentsFreedom.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California was founded by Rudy Lira Kusuma, who has a proven track record of helping people buy and sell homes in the region. The company has thousands of buyers in its database who are ready and willing to see if a home matches their needs.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
As the economic conditions start to bite a lot of homeowners, real estate agents face difficulty finding the right customer. This is where the workshop couldn't have come at a better time, as corporate trainers discussed proven methods to help the agents sell a home without knocking on anyone's doors or prospecting. It taught the agents a wide array of methods they can adopt to build a steady income and beat the completion to the client.
The 1-Day Advanced Marketing Workshop included a powerful session from the top producer's mastermind panel discussion in Q3 2022 and highlighted the different ways that have helped them close sales. The marketing session has helped agents at the company learn about the latest marketing strategies they need to be a success.
The workshop highlighted Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty CEO Rudy L. Kusuma set of core values at the forefront that agents can adopt to become top agents. The session featured cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training.
It talked about how agents can build guaranteed leads, referrals, and appointments with ready-to-act sellers and buyers at above-average price points. It discussed the elements of a good online presence, including having a professional website that is functionally powerful as well as aesthetically pleasing that can help the company succeed. The trainers discussed how real estate content on these sites needs to be good. The trainers discussed the latest trends, such as Search Engine Optimization, leveraging Your Brand is Your USP and Your USP is Your Brand. Incorporating advanced marketing strategies to help agents take their real estate businesses to thrive in this coming market shift.
It also discussed how creating video walkthroughs could benefit real estate agents who can create the perfect video walkthroughs without breaking the bank using a drone or smartphone to give their clients a better visualization of the space.
Speaking on occasion, a participating agent said, "I found a lot of new ideas that I will implement to start closing more sales. I particularly loved how they talked about content marketing and how I could go about it by sharing good knowledge on subjects such as home values and mortgage rates. What fascinated me was how platforms such as Medium and Quora can also help get my name out there so I can get more traffic."
Another person remarked, "The trainers also told me about analytics's benefits and metrics I need to stay mindful of. The workshop discussed many lead-generation tools that I can use to elevate my game and close those high-value sales."
A new agent shared her views, "I loved how willing the top performers were to share their secrets with us. They talked about all kinds of things from PPC, mastering social media, and working on a popular email marketing system."
The company is on a mission to positively impact people through second-mile service, innovative systems, and charitable giving! It also gives a portion of the income from every closing donated to an amazing non-profit charity which shows its commitment to helping those in need. What gives its agents peace of mind is that they have GUARANTEED LISTING and BUYER APPOINTMENTS and allowing them to own their Pipeline.
A trainer commented, "The participants were a joy to work with. They already have the charisma to be a great salesperson and need to fine-tune their skills and learn about the latest strategies. The whole point of the session is to prepare the agents in the company to stand out in the industry. However, people need to stay patient as success doesn't begin overnight. This is where The Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is different. The company prides itself on creating an awesome agent culture. It also has guaranteed leads, referrals, and appointments with ready-to-act sellers and buyers at above-average price points, which means no cold calling or grunt prospecting."
The tools from the trainers help with SEO and get them listed on top of SEO/Google Search Results. The company's exclusive tools, system, and coaching lead to higher income with reduced Effort Systems. Each person gets linked with the Top 1% in the Industry Mentor that can help them get Further Faster! These kinds of efforts have helped the company become the leading real estate agency in America that enjoys a strong reputation across the country. This helps them get more listings as the company has an exclusive Guaranteed Sale Program in which the Home Sold is Guaranteed at a Price Acceptable to the client.
People who want to be a part of the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty can JOIN THE REVOLUTION by applying online at www.TopAgentsFreedom.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California was founded by Rudy Lira Kusuma, who has a proven track record of helping people buy and sell homes in the region. The company has thousands of buyers in its database who are ready and willing to see if a home matches their needs.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other