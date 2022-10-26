2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: YOU Are A Great Story: Be The Author Of Your Own Adventure! by Adam Loosley

YOU Are A Great Story: Be The Author Of Your Own Adventure! by Adam Loosley

Mr. Loosely's book is a breath of fresh air in a world where there seem to be fewer and fewer sources of inspiration and encouraging messages. ” — Amy K., Amazon Customer Review

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOU Are A Great Story: Be The Author Of Your Own Adventure! penned by Adam Loosley and creatively illustrated by Daniel Henke, is a product of having to stay indoors back in the COVID-19 pandemic and what the author dubs as their homely "quarantine creation". Loosley was not driven solely by his desire to allow young readers to discover "that one" bedtime story, but also to inspire them to remain creative, optimistic, and remain the authors of their own lives regardless of their circumstances.

This choose-your-own-adventure book will be represented by Authors Press at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19–23, 2022. Although this book is also open to readers for adults, it was mainly intended for children ages three to ten to drive them to use their own imagination and not let anything hinder all the worlds, words, and thoughts inside their heads.

"Your stories can take place all over the world or right here at home. They will be full of happy moments, sad moments, and everything in between. And you can be sure, you’ll meet some pretty amazing characters along the way!"

— Adam Loosley, YOU Are A Great Story: Be The Author of Your Own Adventure

Adam Loosley has spent years working in live family entertainment, both as a principal performer and a performance director, and most recently as the show director of Disney On Ice Presents FROZEN AND ENCANTO, their most recent arena production, produced by Feld Entertainment. You Are A Great Story is Loosley’s debut as an author!

Illustrator, Daniel Henke, toured with several productions of Disney on Ice internationally as a backstage technician. He has also worked for Cirque du Soleil, and most recently for Universal Studios in Orlando.

