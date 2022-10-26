Submit Release
Inmates Inducted Into Honor Society

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 03:26pm

WARTBURG – Eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) have been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) at Roane State Community College (RSCC).  The inmates, who are currently enrolled in an associate’s program at RSCC, were honored during a special ceremony at the facility on Tuesday.  They are the first inmates from Tennessee to be inducted into the honor society.

“This is what we work towards every day with the partnerships and programs we have in place.  We want to provide opportunities for offenders to change the trajectory of their lives.  The eight men we honored today have done just that,” said MCCX Warden Mike Parris.

Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society of community college students with 578 chapters around the world.  The eight incarcerated men were required to complete a minimum of 12 hours of coursework towards an associate degree and hold a 3.5 GPA.  They are all working toward an associate degree in general studies.

“We are incredibly proud of these students and their achievements,” said Chris Whaley, President of Roane State Community College.  “This is an incredible accomplishment and should serve as validation for them and the work they have put into their education.”

The Department of Correction offers 16 college degree programs at facilities across the state.

The induction ceremony can be viewed here.

