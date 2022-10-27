We are GMSacha Inchi GMSacha Inchi market

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN will have products available in the USA and more than $10,000,000 USD in sales in 2023

QED Connect (OTCMKTS:QEDN)

GMSacha Inchi a new lifestyle for farmers and consumers” — Nanny Katharina (Kate) Bahnsen

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GMSacha Inchi $QEDN met with 49 companies during the Plant-Base Summit and has already shipped samples to 10 companies in the United States. These companies include UNFI, Associate Supermarket, University of California Santa Cruz, University of California Long Beach, Giant Eagle Marketplace, University of Waterloo, DPI Specialty Food, Norman Distribution, Tavira Group, and Swanson Health Products.

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN will meet with QVC https://www.qvc.com/ in November 15, 2022.

Also GMSacha Inchi $QEDN will meet with 14 companies during the Macrorueda in Houston Texas on the 9 and 10 of November 2022.

We expect sales of over $10,000,000 USD by end of 2023, and GMS has the capacity to produce over 7,500,000 tetrapak per month. This will allow us to double our sales every year for at least 5 years.

GMSacha Inchi has also sent samples of GMSacha Inchi tetrapak to Nestle that will be reviewed by the new business development department.

GMSacha Inchi is working with Alberston and Panda in Saudi Arabia for a possible private-label deal.

GMSacha Inchi will only do private labels when it includes the GMSacha Inchi logo on the face of the product.

GMSacha Inchi will start working with Amazon to sell its product on Amazon for 2023.

GMSacha Inchi has developed the only beverage in the world with Omega 3,6,9 and a complete vegan protein with all 9 essential amino acids.

"The Milk Alternative Market estimated to reach a value of USD $50.87 billion by 2028" GMSacha Inchi wants to be a leader in the superfood market.

GMSacha Inchi has contracts with over 308 farmers to purchase all their production of Sacha Inchi. GMSacha Inchi has the capacity to produce over 7,500,000 liters per year for 2023 and 2024. GMSacha Inchi is already planning to double its capacity every year starting in 2027.

GMSacha Inchi has been approved to sell to Carulla and Grupo Exito in Colombia www.grupoexito.com

QED Connect with GMS has also developed GMSacha Inchi snack, GMSacha Inchi powder, GMSacha Inchi pet food, and GMSacha Inchi infusion that will be in the USA markets in late 2022 o 2023.

A “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements is provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Reform Act of 1995). The Reform Act of 1995 was adopted to encourage such forward-looking statements without the threat of litigation, provided those statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statement. Forward-looking statements have been and will be made in written documents and oral presentations of QED Connect (GMS) and its subsidiaries. Such statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. When used in this filing, the words “believe”, “anticipate”, “endeavor”, “estimate”, “expect”, “objective”, “projection”, “forecast”, “goal” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition to any assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with such forward-looking statements, factors that could cause QED Connect (GMS) and its subsidiaries’ actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

•Factors affecting utility operations such as unusual weather conditions; catastrophic weather-related damage; unusual maintenance or repairs; unanticipated changes to fossil fuel costs; unanticipated changes to gas supply costs, or availability due to higher demand, shortages, transportation problems or other developments; environmental or pipeline incidents; transmission or distribution incidents; unanticipated changes to electric energy supply costs, or availability due to demand, shortages, transmission problems or other developments; or electric transmission or gas pipeline system constraints.

•Increased competition in the energy environment including effects of industry restructuring and unbundling.

•Regulatory factors such as unanticipated changes in rate-setting policies or procedures, recovery of investments and costs made under traditional regulation, and the frequency and timing of rate increases.

•Financial or regulatory accounting principles or policies imposed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board; the Securities and Exchange Commission; the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; state public utility commissions; state entities that regulate electric and natural gas transmission and distribution, natural gas gathering and processing, electric power supply; and similar entities with regulatory oversight.

•Economic conditions including the effects of an economic downturn, inflation rates, commodity prices, and monetary fluctuations.

•Changing market conditions and a variety of other factors associated with physical energy and financial trading activities including, but not limited to, price, basis, credit, liquidity, volatility, capacity, interest rate, and warranty risks.

•The performance of projects undertaken by the Company’s nonregulated businesses and the success of efforts to invest in and develop new opportunities, including but not limited to, the realization of Section 29 income tax credits and the Company’s coal mining, gas marketing, and broadband strategies.

•Direct or indirect effects on our business, financial condition or liquidity resulting from a change in our credit rating, changes in interest rates, and/or changes in market perceptions of the utility industry and other energy-related industries.

•Employee or contractor workforce factors including changes in key executives, collective bargaining agreements with union employees, or work stoppages.

•Legal and regulatory delays

Gulfood Expodubai