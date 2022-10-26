Submit Release
IDNR monitoring mountain lion detected on Springfield's western edge - 10/26/2022

Page Content

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is notifying residents living west of Veterans Parkway in Springfield that a mountain lion, or cougar, that's being tracked by researchers was detected on the western edge of the city.

The animal, which is wearing a GPS collar and has made its way to Illinois from Nebraska, was detected by satellite in western Springfield Wednesday morning.

IDNR conservation police and local authorities are in the area notifying residents of the animal's presence and answering questions. IDNR wildlife biologists and conservation police are closely monitoring its movements.

Cougars tend to travel large distances, and this one has traveled to Illinois from Nebraska with no reported conflicts with humans, including when it passed through the outskirts of Lincoln, Nebraska.

The cougar is a young male that has been moving through central Illinois the past couple weeks. It was captured and fitted with a GPS collar by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in November 2021 as part of an ongoing research project. IDNR continues to cooperate with biologists in Nebraska as it crosses Illinois. It previously was detected in McDonough and Cass counties.

IDNR urges people to leave the animal alone. Mountain lions are protected in Illinois, and it is unlawful to harm, harass or kill them unless they pose an imminent threat to a person or property, which rarely occurs.

However, should a person encounter a mountain lion and the animal does not immediately flee, it's best to stand tall, wave your arms, throw rocks or other objects, and yell. Do not run – slowly back away from the location, keeping an eye on the animal.

For more information about mountain lions in Illinois, visit https://bit.ly/ILmountainlions.

###

 

 

