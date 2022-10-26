Film Composer A.R. Rahman Makes Directorial Debut with Multi-Sensory Film LE MUSK, NA Premiere at Infinity Festival HLWD

New film incorporates smell into a unique cinematic sensory experience, exclusive North America Premiere at Infinity Festival Hollywood, Nov 2-5, 2022

Motion, music, and scent integrated into the narrative, makes this an unparalleled immersive VR cinema experience, in ways you’ve never experienced before.” — Ravindra Velhal, Global Content Technologist at Intel / Co-producer

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International award-winning music composer, record producer, singer and songwriter A.R. Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire) adds titles of Film Director and Creator to his long list of accomplishments. This November, the Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy-winning composer will premiere his directorial debut - the Multi-Sensory Virtual Reality Film, LE MUSK - at the 2022 Infinity Festival Hollywood, where the film will make its North America debut. Conceived, scored and directed by Rahman, Le Musk can ONLY be experienced in VR motion chairs specially designed for the film, that combine virtual reality, with motion, music, scent and haptics.

On November 3rd, Rahman will lead a panel discussion about the making of the film along with Ravi Velhal (Global Content Strategist, INTEL and Co-Producer ) and Lori H. Schwartz (Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Curator), Infinity Festival Hollywood - www. infinityfestival.com at Goya Studios (1541 N Cahuenga Blvd. in Hollywood), from 4:00-5:00 pm. Following the panel at 5:15 pm, there will be an invite-only private press screening of Le Musk at 6565 Sunset Boulevard (6-minute walk from Goya Studios).

Limited Le Musk screenings will be available to Infinity Festival attendees for the duration of the Festival i.e. November 2nd - 5th, from 12:00-7:00 pm (last screening at 6 pm).

The World Premiere of Le Musk took place at the Cannes XR, part of the 75th Cannes Film Festival to a sold-out audience. Ravindra Velhal Global Content Technologist at Intel and co-producer of says, “Le Musk is a brave new frontier in immersive cinema, that ushers new ground in art and technology, merging mediums and cultures from around the world. Imagined with Intel and partners, immersive storyteller A.R. Rahman, the creative genius behind the film, combines state-of-the-art technology with a story to push the boundaries of immersive cinema. Motion, music, and scent integrated into the narrative, makes this an unparalleled immersive VR cinema experience, in ways you’ve never experienced before.”

Inspired by his shared love of perfume with his wife, Rahman conceptualized using scent as a narrative device and envisioned “creating a feature-length cinema VR experience that pushes boundaries of storytelling and incorporates multiple senses.”

The narrative revolves around an orphaned heiress, Juliet Merdinian played by award-winning French actress Nora Arnezeder (Army of the Dead and Safe House), a musician, who is on the trail of three mysterious men with distinct scents. The cast also includes Guy Burnet (“Oppenheimer”), Munirih Grace (“Pure”) and Mariam Zohrabyan.

The film was produced by ARR Studios in partnership with Ideal Entertainment and Intel as Co-Producers and Thenandal Studio and Palani Andavar Holdings as Associate Producers. Rahman scored Le Musk and Screenplay by Gurachi Phoenix.

Starting Nov 6th, tickets will be available online to the general public at www.LeMusk.com.

MORE ABOUT A.R. RAHMAN

A.R. Rahman is an Indian composer, singer-songwriter, music producer, musician, multi-instrumentalist and philanthropist. One of the world's all-time top-selling recording artists, he has to his name two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, four National Film Awards, thirty two Filmfare Awards in addition to numerous other awards and nominations.

His contribution to the global music industry is unparalleled and some of his best-known films include the iconic Slumdog Millionaire (2008), 127 Hours (2010), Pele (2016), Rang De Basanti (2006), Dil Se… (1998) and Roja (1992), among others.

With work spanning India's various film industries, international cinema and theater, Rahman has garnered particular acclaim for integrating Eastern classical music with contemporary Western sounds. Symphonic orchestral themes have accompanied his scores, with layers that amalgamate Carnatic music, Western classical, Hindustani music and the Qawwali, occasionally employing leitmotif.

Last year Rahman made his foray into filmmaking with two projects – 99 Songs, a film he’s produced and co-written and his VR film, Le Musk. Premiered at CannesXR during 75th Cannes Film Festival, Sensory Cinema is the brave new frontier that pushes the boundaries of immersive Cinema.

Over his career, Rahman has collaborated with several international artistes such as Bono, Hans Zimmer, Dido and Sami Yusuf, including launching a band called Super Heavy with Mick Jagger and others. Rahman has been recognized for his seminal contributions to music with more than half a dozen doctorates from various prestigious centers of education including the Berklee College of Music (2014).

He recently co-founded the Firdaus Orchestra with Dubai Expo 2020, an all-women ensemble comprising talent from the Arab world, and has worked on a musical with BAFTA Award-winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapur for the world’s largest projection dome, the Al Wasl.

Mr. Rahman is a notable humanitarian and philanthropist, donating and raising money for beneficial causes and supporting charities. He also founded the KM Music Conservatory in 2008 to nurture Western and Hindustani Music in India.

ABOUT INFINITY FESTIVAL HOLLYWOOD

Infinity Festival Hollywood is an annual, multi-day event that celebrates “STORY ENABLED BY TECHNOLOGY.” Since 2018, Infinity Festival has grown to become the premiere, and only event that unites the talent behind Hollywood storytelling with the power of Silicon Valley technology. IF hosts keynotes, panels, presentations, showcases, demonstrations and screenings of exclusive content being created by and for the latest tech. Infinity Festival features the latest in: Metaverse, Web3, AI, XR, OTT, Film, TV, Audio, Animation, Music, 5G, Gaming, NFTs, fine art and more with the leading talent from each of these industries.

