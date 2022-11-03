Hightower Continues Improving Digital Capabilities through Partnering with AltSource
Learn how an award-winning furniture designer & wholesaler maintains digital transformation momentum with solution guidance from a custom software developer.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hightower, a North Carolina-based domestic manufacturer and importer of modern ancillary contract furniture, has made digital transformation an ongoing goal as they continuously strive to find innovative strategies that improve their customers’ online experiences and increase efficiency for internal teams. Recently, they’ve chosen to partner with AltSource, a Portland-based business consultancy and customized software development firm. Together, Hightower and AltSource will design a technology roadmap to outline and build the necessary software solutions to reach Hightower’s business goals and deliver online experiences that are as extraordinary as the products Hightower sells.
As a business that focuses on curiosity, driving progress, and anticipating needs, Hightower never settles for ‘good enough’ when it comes to customer service. “Everything we do is about acting intentionally. We don’t make changes for the sake of change. We intentionally make changes that put the customer first and address their needs,” Natalie Hartkopf, CEO and co-founder of Hightower said.
“We aim to stay humble,” Hartkopf continued. “We know there is always room for improvement in everything we do. Bringing in an outside partner, like AltSource, helps us see our business differently so that we can continue to grow.”
AltSource takes great pride in working with businesses like Hightower that understand the value of change. “When you are in your own business every day, you get too close. It becomes difficult to see which business processes and technologies are working to the best of their capabilities,” Joe Manning, Director of Sales, said. “We are honored that Hightower trusts us as a partner to give them the guidance they need to grow, and we’re eager to start planning and developing the solutions they’ll need to keep moving forward on their digital transformation journey.”
###
About Hightower:
Since 2003, award-winning, family-founded Hightower has curated a collection of in-house designed and manufactured products, Hightower Studio, while working with a network of international partners including +Halle, Four Design, Ondarreta, and Swedese. Hightower is led by co-owner & CEO, Natalie Hartkopf, honored with a 40 Under 40 business leader award, and named a 2019 Rising Star by American Business Journals. Learn more and book a tour at one of the US-based Hightower showrooms by visiting www.hightoweraccess.com . Hightower inspiration via Instagram or Pinterest @hightowergroup. Career opportunities and company news can be found on LinkedIn @hightower-group. Hightower is a certified Women Owned Business Enterprise.
Kathryn Lamb
Hightower
(425) 773-1622
media@hightoweraccess.com
About AltSource:
AltSource develops custom solutions that guide companies forward as they look to improve processes, customer experiences, and market position. Since 2004, AltSource has provided customers 360° service with industry-aligned digital product experts, business strategists, and developers who can transform ideas into custom software solutions. Their Product Management team guides customers with go-to-market strategies, internal tech adoption plans, and post-launch support.
Joe Manning
AltSource
(971) 373-8449
info@altsourcesoftware.com
Lisa Rigdon
AltSource
+1 9713738449
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn