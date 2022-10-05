My Fertility Health, Inc. Launches navie, a Comprehensive Fertility & Reproductive Health App: See App During ASRM 2022
Fertility experts partnered with a Portland-based customized software firm to build an app to provide reproductive health journey guidance & support.
navie, a comprehensive platform & mobile app by My Fertility Health Inc., seamlessly integrates tech & medicine for one of the fastest growing healthcare markets - reproductive health & infertility.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Fertility Health Inc. co-founders, Jamie Massie, MD, and Mollie Huyck, will be attending the American Society for Reproductive Medicine’s (ASRM) convention in Anaheim, CA, October 22-26, 2022 and are available to connect during these days. A physician and patient team, Massie and Huyck have partnered with AltSource, a customized software development firm. By mixing Massie and Huyck's combined expertise and experience in reproductive medicine with the AltSource team's knowledge of designing and building industry-disrupting applications, their partnership has produced an application that will provide exceptional support to those on their fertility and reproductive health journey.
— My Fertility Health, Inc., co-founders
Over 186 million people worldwide live with infertility, making it one of the most common diseases affecting 20 to 45-year-olds globally. In the U.S., the CDC reports that 1 in 5 individuals are unable to get pregnant after 1 year of trying. Despite these staggering statistics, those struggling to conceive have few resources available to aid them in navigating the complexities of fertility care.
Massie and Huyck are on a mission to transform the fertility industry beginning with a technology-based platform that provides access, support, and data ownership to the millions of individuals who are trying to build their families. “Despite significant advancements in the field of reproductive health in the past 40 years, patient care resources are antiquated, stress-inducing, and limiting,” says Massie, a Stanford trained Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility specialist with over 10 years of experience in the treatment of infertility.
Huyck, who experienced a personal journey through unexplained infertility and underwent over a decade of fertility treatments, explains that “infertility treatment is not only complicated, it is time-consuming, costly and emotionally exhausting - the use of technology to decrease these burdens is the next logical step in providing high-quality reproductive healthcare to all.”
With nearly half of the counties in the United States lacking a single obstetrician-gynecologist, virtual care platforms for reproductive healthcare, like navie, are more important than ever. The WHO recognized this need in their 2020 infertility fact sheet, stating that “the provision of high-quality services for family-planning, including fertility care services, is one of the core elements of reproductive health.”
Regardless of where a person is on their reproductive and fertility health journey — trying to conceive naturally, undergoing fertility treatments, or keeping their reproductive health record secure — navie provides them with the tools necessary to stay organized, supported, and in control. Such tools are essential, as missing an appointment for a $20,000 treatment or making a single medication dosing error can be the difference between a successful outcome and an unsuccessful one.
Immediate access to accurate and personalized reproductive health information and fertility care is critical to treatment success. As the cornerstone product for My Fertility Health, Inc., navie, will be the foundation for a comprehensive virtual care platform that the company plans to bring to market in the next twelve months. Thanks to their partnership with AltSource, Massie and Huyck have been able to achieve their goals by bringing this professional platform to life while meeting patient privacy compliance requirements.
Being part of the Portland community since 2004, and as a member of the Technology Association of Oregon (TAO), AltSource enjoys working with innovators dedicated to improving the customer experience. “As a business focused on consultancy and partnership, we understand the value in building products that make customers’ lives easier,” Joe Manning, Director of Sales, said. “It’s been fantastic working with passionate and focused people like Jamie and Mollie. We’re excited to see their app going to market and improving the reproductive health and fertility journey for so many people.”
Participants attending the ASRM event in October can get early access to explore navie by reaching out to: mollie.huyck@navieapp.com
