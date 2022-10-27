Guide to Performance-Led Website Localization Helps Businesses Reach International Audiences and Increase Global Sales
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to CSA Research, two out of three internet users worldwide prefer to read content in their native language; 40% will not buy online if a website is in another language. In addition, approximately 60% of the top 10 million websites are in English, only 16% of the global population speaks English as their native language.
“Companies are missing out on an enormous opportunity by not having an optimized multilingual website,” comments Jon Greenhalgh, Managing Director at Adapt, a Welocalize company. “Doing so provides businesses with many benefits, including increased global sales and improved user experience, in addition to meeting legal and data privacy requirements.”
To help organizations maximize their online opportunities, Welocalize has produced, “Global-First: Your Guide to Performance-Led Website Localization,” a guide on how to plan, develop, and drive traffic through successful localization and multilingual web optimization. Strategies covered in the guide include:
- Successful web localization. Website localization is a massive undertaking. This guide details how to excel at all stages of website localization, from pre-planning to post-localization.
- Setting up for global success. From images and language to character sets and meta descriptions, the guide pinpoints the areas that a global-first website should address to succeed.
- Capturing and converting international audiences. Content is just one component of website localization. It also needs to be optimized for search engines and users, conversion, web analytics, and tested.
“Localizing your website is essential to succeeding in international markets. You can offer a much better customer experience by adapting your content to local audiences, yet website localization, translation, and optimization is often an afterthought. We are here to help change that,” adds Greenhalgh.
To learn more, download the complimentary guide.
About Welocalize, Inc.
Welocalize, founded in 1997, transforms content across platforms, devices, and channels to resonate locally and deliver superior customer experiences worldwide. Adapt Worldwide — the digital marketing division of Welocalize — is a multilingual performance marketing agency, working with brands to expand their global reach across all markets. Together, Welocalize and Adapt seamlessly deliver culturally sensitive localization in over 525 language combinations, and ensure it reaches the largest possible global audience. To achieve this, their teams are supported by our network of over 250,000 linguists and subject matter experts. welocalize.com
Louise Law
