Lead Generation Company Launches South Florida Used Cars Shopping Portal

WEST PALM BEACH, FL , USA, October 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEARCHEN NETWORKSand Internet Marketing Services Inc., a South Florida based internet marketing company founded in 2001, has launched a used car search portal specifically targeting the South Florida region. The aim of this venture is to provide an interactive, direct-to-consumer, ‘car buying platform’ on SouthFloridaUsedCars.com. Users will be able to easily search, find and buy used cars available at different participating dealerships in South Florida The service is unique as consumers can search through a variety of vehicles from different dealers and franchise groups located in South Florida and is specific to the Miami Metropolitan area, incorporating Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties; a region called home to approximately six (6) million residents. The service also syndicates inventory to other websites, portals, social media, and tracks all the responses from interested buyers delivering those to the appropriate dealership.The service was founded by long time Internet expert, John Colascione, owner of SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and Internet Marketing Services Inc., and who has created, successfully monetized, and sold-off several regionally based online services. As a new resident of South Florida, Colascione has brought is experience and talents to the Sunshine State with a special focus on some of the area’s biggest counties.“We bring years of used car industry experience and digital marketing together for dealers who work us. From inside the dealership, to retail sales, to online marketing and development, we have the unique ability to wrap it all up into one service,” said CEO John Colascione.Dealers interested in participating with the new service or who are interested in gathering more information can visit https://www.southfloridausedcars.com/mod-registration.html or call (561) 459-3600 and request an info packet via email or postal mail.Unlike new cars, used car shoppers don’t feel tied to a single store and unlike brand new vehicles, each used vehicle is extremely unique, so dealers should keep in mind that these shoppers will go to wherever the best vehicle is at the best price. Simply put, used car shoppers don’t fall in love with a dealership, they fall in love with a specific vehicle they find, and they’ll go wherever it is being sold, within reasonable distance; we show them where to shop.About South Florida Used Cars Inc.Service allowing consumers to search and find used cars for sale in South Florida, incorporating Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade Counties. Vehicles available are provided by participating dealers. Consumers find the service through syndicated ads, search advertising, social media, and with premium web addresses such as PalmBeachUsedCars.com, BrowardUsedCars.com, MiamiDadeUsedCars.com. South Florida Used Cars Inc., The Best Place for Used Cars in South Florida™About Internet Marketing Services Inc.SEARCHEN NETWORKSis an online advertising agency located in South Florida. Originally named Searchen Networks Inc. for its expertise specifically in search engine marketing, the company, its business, sources, and methods, have all transferred to the umbrella company, Internet Marketing Services Inc., a lead generation firm which has spun off into several different verticals, all of which have a direct correlation to building, marketing, and maintaining an online presence.For more information, please visit either www.southfloridausedcars.com

