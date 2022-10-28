Casabase Software and Capitalize Analytics Partner to Bring Clients Faster Access to Analytics with Oracle ERP and EPM.
Capitalize Analytics announce partnership that enables clients access financial and business data stored in Oracle software.
Our clients will now have access to a trusted partner that can help them not only with their existing processes, but also help support future initiatives.”DALLAS , TEXAS, UNITER STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitalize Analytics and Casabase Software announced this week that a new partnership will enable clients to easily access financial and business data stored in Oracle Essbase, Oracle HFM, Oracle Planning Budgeting Cloud Solution (PBCS), Oracle Financial Consolidation and Close Service (FCCS), and Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP.
— Carr Harriman, Chief Operations Officer of Casabase Software
"Our partnership with Capitalize Analytics is a game-changer for Casabase Software clients. By leveraging their deep expertise and experience in many different analytic and reporting technologies, our clients will now have access to a trusted partner that can help them not only with their existing processes, but also help support future initiatives, identify areas of improvement, and provide guidance on everything from specific ExoInsight questions to overall data strategy,” says Carr Harriman, Chief Operations Officer of Casabase Software. “We are thrilled to offer a more holistic experience and are excited about what this partnership means for current and future Casabase Software clients."
Casabase Software is the developer of ExoInsight, a platform that provides data access and integration with a variety of Oracle applications. With the ExoInsight Alteryx Tool, users on Alteryx Designer and Alteryx Server can connect to Essbase, HFM, PBCS, FCCS, and Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, enabling teams to tackle large-scale ERP and EPM analytics and reporting projects with ease.
The office of the CFO depends on both financial and operational data to report on the health of the company, create budgets for future periods, and track progress against those budgets. Even users who have no prior knowledge of these Oracle sources can use ExoInsight to extract the financial and operational data and hierarchies they need from these systems. Combining the ability to more easily access data with the analytic process automation provided by the Alteryx APA Platform™ gives users the ability to provide unparalleled analysis and insights.
“The Capitalize and Casabase Software partnership is incredibly exciting, because we see how companies struggle to access data in Oracle ERP and EPM. Casabase Software has solved that issue with ExoInsight, and it works with Alteryx, Tableau, Power BI, or replicates to relational databases,” states Eric Soden, Managing Partner at Capitalize Analytics. “A formal partnership with Casabase and ExoInsight increases our ability to deliver enterprise solutions to our joint Oracle clients. If Oracle is a key data source in your organization, the ExoInsight solution is a no-brainer.”
Capitalize Analytics
Capitalize Analytics helps organizations implement software, automate processes, and analyze data. Their team brings decades of experience to every project as they work with best-in-class technology vendors, like Alteryx, UiPath, Tableau, Snowflake, ABBYY, Workday Adaptive, and others. Their clients can be found coast to coast in the US and Canada. Capitalize Analytics works with small startups and some of the largest companies in the world to increase their efficiency using data automation technology. Their offerings can help every functional area including Accounting, Tax, FP&A, Audit, HR, Marketing, Operations, and any group that is struggling with data or manual processes. Contact info@capitalizeconsulting.com for more information.
Eric Soden
Capitalize Analytics
+1 952-797-3904
