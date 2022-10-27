Washington Township Hires Max Spann to Auction Multiple Residential Lots
Fourteen Lots Totaling 21.41+/- Acres
A great opportunity in a great community.”WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourteen residential lots in Washington Township, Warren County will be sold as one package by order of the Township of Washington in an online only auction concluding November 10th. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann app.
Washington Township offers country living with easy access to dining and shopping in nearby Washington Borough, Mansfield, and Hackettstown. The properties are convenient to Routes 57, 31, 46, and I-80. The Township was named for George Washington, and is one of more than ten communities in New Jersey that is named for the first president. Purchase all fourteen lots and explore the numerous possibilities to build, sub-divide, or make an assemblage with your existing holdings.
“A great opportunity in a great community,” said Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Terrific schools, beautiful area, caring community, Washington has it all."
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company has been auctioning Real Estate for over 60 years and has helped over 150 Municipalities and Government Agencies sell their Real Estate. NJ Statute 40A:12-13(a). requires that Municipalities put their no longer needed for public use properties up for public auction. Anyone can bid on the property as long as they adhere to the terms of the sale.
Call 888-299-1438 or visit www.maxspann.com for the complete List of Properties and register for Property Information Package. For more information about these and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
