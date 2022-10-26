“Miracle MD” Disrupts Healthcare Industry with Second Book

Stephen Soloway, M.D. fights for his patients with “Medical Politics: How to Protect Yourself from Bad Doctors, Insurance Companies, and Big Government."

VINELAND, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dates Announced for Book Signings in NJ, NY and FLStephen Soloway, MD is on a mission to fight for his patients with his new book “Medical Politics: How to Protect Yourself from Bad Doctors, Insurance Companies, and Big Government,” which will be released to the public in mid-November of this year.Fans of the “Miracle MD” can get advance copies of the new book at upcoming book signings, the first in New York City at Trump Tower held on October 27, the second in New Jersey on October 29 and the third in Miami Beach on November 5. Medical Politics is also available for pre-sale online here One of America’s top doctors rips peels back the curtain to expose the American healthcare system and teaches how to navigate through the tricky web of insurance companies and service providers.“I am passionate about helping patients. After my own harrowing ordeal in a hospital, I realized what can go wrong if you aren't prepared. This book empowers you to be your own advocate and avoid a medical nightmare,” said Soloway.Legislation written by drug and insurance companies, malpractice by corrupt and incompetent doctors, misguided and dishonest medical policy—the reality may be worse than you feared, and Medical Politics exposes all the secrets of a dirty American health care industry.Written by Stephen Soloway, one of America’s top rheumatologists and a former appointee to President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, this expose provides an inside look at how medical decisions are lobbied and money influences policy at the highest levels, explains how recent and upcoming medical policies will affect common Americans, and gives recommendations for a better American medical system.According to Pete Hegseth, #1 New York Times bestselling author, co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend, and decorated US Army veteran, “Dr. Soloway's book is an important and compelling read. Fighting hard in the trenches for his patients shows a great deal of strength, knowledge, and compassion. He lays out a game plan for a Superbowl-sized medical win for patients…and freedom. The book is jam packed with information, but also very enjoyable to read.”Featuring the author's personal letters to dirty insurance companies and other figures in the industry, Medical Politics takes readers inside Dr. Soloway's fight against Big Pharma and Big Insurance in search of better care for his patients. The result is a shocking indictment of the American medical system from an insider--and charts a path for Americans to better advocate for themselves.For more information on Dr. Soloway’s new book, visit www.badmedicinebook.net or to schedule all media requests, please contact Carleen DiPaola at CDiPaola@drsoloway.com.###About the AuthorDr. Soloway has dedicated his life to helping patients and colleagues for decades. He's had patients visit him from fifty countries and nearly one hundred US cities. Dr. Soloway’s devotion to patients’ needs has earned him perennial Top Doc awards for two decades, and he is one of the leaders in the Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware area for rheumatologic care. He sat on numerous boards and panels within the pharmacology industry along with national advisory panels for many companies involved in arthritis or osteoporosis research. He is known within the medical community as a medical detective. He has been board certified in internal medicine since 1991 and rheumatology since 1993 with specialized certificates in osteoporosis. He chairs the Department of Rheumatology Division of Internal Medicine Inspira Health Network.REVIEWS (more available upon request)"Dr. Stephen Soloway makes points on COVID, gender, and hurdles placed by insurance or government to hinder the care of patients. Of interest, he breaks down in layman's terms issues related to several diseases in his field of rheumatology, osteoporosis, and fibromyalgia. It’s a great read!" —Donald J. Trump, Jr.“Dr. Soloway's book is an important and compelling read. Fighting hard in the trenches for his patients shows a great deal of strength, knowledge, and compassion. He lays out a game plan for a Superbowl-sized medical win for patients…and freedom. The book is jam packed with information, but also very enjoyable to read.” —Pete Hegseth, #1 New York

