See mule deer at upcoming DWR viewing event

Salt Lake City — November is the perfect time for wildlife watchers and photographers to see mule deer since the deer migrate during breeding season and also move to lower elevations in search of feed.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting a free wildlife watching event on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2–7 p.m. at the Nash Wash Wildlife Management Area, located east of Green River in east-central Utah. Deer mating season, also known as the rut, happens in November, and mule deer bucks typically spend their energy focusing on does or fighting other males, making them fun to watch.

Because deer hunting is limited in the Book Cliffs, located just north of Nash Wash, the wildlife management area is one of the best places to see deer, especially bucks. Viewers can watch deer from their vehicles as they drive along the WMA's network of maintained roads. While visitors will likely have a fairly close view of the deer, remember that it can be dangerous to approach wild animals, especially during mating season when the bucks can become very aggressive, so be sure to maintain a safe distance.

"Unlike visiting a zoo, we can't guarantee that deer will be readily visible at the event," DWR Regional Outreach Manager Aaron Bott said. "But your chances of seeing deer during the rut at the Nash Wash WMA are good. And if we're lucky, we might also see wild turkeys, chukar partridges and other wildlife."

Wildlife management areas help minimize and mitigate wildlife depredation on private property, and are vital to providing important winter ranges and feeding grounds for many wildlife species, including big game. These lands are purchased and managed using the money generated by fishing and hunting license sales.

While this event is free, it is limited to 35 people and is open to participants on a first-come, first-served basis. Register on Eventbrite to save your spot.

Participants should bring binoculars or a spotting scope, a camera, water, warm clothes and snacks. The Nash Wash WMA is approximately 12 miles down a dirt road, but having four-wheel drive is not necessary to make the trip. This event is weather dependent, as rain and snow can make the road impassable.