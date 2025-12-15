Want to gather shed antlers from Jan. 1 through May 31? Take the free, mandatory 2026 ethics course

Salt Lake City — Collecting shed antlers from many big game species, including deer, elk and moose, is a popular pastime in Utah. But before you head outdoors to collect shed antlers during the next few months, you must complete the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources' Antler Gathering Ethics course, which is required when shed hunting between Jan. 1 and May 31 in Utah.

After dropping their antlers each winter, male deer, elk and moose will grow a new set of antlers starting in spring. Looking for the shed antlers is a fun activity that many Utah families enjoy. However, late winter and early spring are tough times of the year for deer, elk and moose, which is why the free, educational ethics course is required if you want to go "shed hunting" between Jan. 1 and May 31. (Previously, taking the course was only required for those collecting shed antlers between Feb. 1 and April 15. Last year, the Utah Wildlife Board approved the date changes.)

"During winter, big game animals, especially deer, often have a difficult time obtaining enough nutritional food," DWR Once-in-a-Lifetime Species Coordinator Rusty Robinson said. "As a result, they often survive on fat reserves they have built up before winter. If the animals receive constant pressure from people and repeatedly have to run or move, they can use up the fat reserves and energy they need to make it through the winter. Being disturbed briefly once or twice isn't too significant, but we have over 20,000 people who routinely shed hunt in Utah each year, so ongoing, repeated disturbances can be detrimental to deer."

From late winter through early spring, the habitat that big game animals rely on is usually wet, which means it's more at risk for damage. The free antler gathering ethics course can help participants learn how to minimize stress to wildlife and also how to avoid damaging their habitats during this critical time of year.

Completing the course is mandatory if you want to gather shed antlers from Jan. 1 to May 31, and it must be completed each year. However, if you wait until after May 31 to gather antlers, you don't need to complete the course. You can find the free 2026 course on the DWR website. About 20,000 people take the mandatory course each year to look for shed antlers in Utah.

After finishing the course, you must take one of the following steps to ensure that you have the course-completion certificate in your possession:

Store the digital certificate of completion in the DWR Hunting and Fishing app on your phone

Print your certificate of completion and carry it with you in the field while "shed hunting"

People who haven't taken the mandatory Antler Gathering Ethics course or who are detected harassing protected wildlife may be cited by Utah Department of Natural Resources officers.

Areas where you can't collect shed antlers

Completing the course and having the certificate of completion with you allows you to gather antlers in many locations across Utah. However, some notable exceptions include:

Wildlife management areas: Many of the state’s wildlife management areas are closed in the winter and spring to protect animals and their habitat. Double-check for any closures before entering a WMA to gather shed antlers. You can find a list of Utah's wildlife management areas and any seasonal closures on the DWR website.

Private property: You must have documented permission from the landowner before gathering antlers on private land.

Native American lands, national parks and many national monuments are also closed to gathering antlers or horns.

Commercial shed hunting in Utah

Last year, the Utah Wildlife Board also approved a new law designating that legally obtained shed antlers and horns may be purchased or sold at any time in a whole or altered state. However, a certificate of registration — a document that authorizes a particular activity — is required for commercial antler buyers. A "commercial antler buyer" is defined as an individual or entity that buys shed antlers or horns to resell them for financial gain. This new rule does not apply to shed hunters who pick up shed antlers off the ground and then sell them to an antler buyer.

Reporting "deadheads"

If you find a skull with the antlers or horns still attached (often referred to as a "deadhead"), that animal could have been poached. Do not pick up or move the skull or disturb footprints or other evidence at the scene. Instead, you should report it through the Utah Deadhead Reporter app, which was released in 2023 to increase the efficiency of those reports.

You will need to download the app when you have cellphone service, but once downloaded, you can submit a report from the field, even without cellphone service. To submit a report on the app, you will need to include:

Your DWR customer ID

A GPS location of the skull

Photos of the animal and surrounding scene

Other important details

Natural resources officers often let the person who reported the find keep the antlers if they determine that the animal died of natural causes or other nonsuspicious circumstances.

For more information about gathering shed antlers in Utah, visit the DWR website.