Where to see America's national bird in Utah during winter migrations

Salt Lake City — February is typically the best time of the year to see America's national bird here in Utah. Bald eagles fly to Utah in the winter to find food and escape colder conditions farther north, and by late January and February, hundreds of eagles are typically in the state.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be hosting a free bald eagle viewing event in southern Utah on Friday, Jan. 9 from 3-6 p.m., outside of Cedar City. Participants can come see bald eagles in the wild and learn more about them from biologists at the event. Attendees should dress warmly and should bring their own binoculars or spotting scopes.

"Bald eagles are iconic birds, and it is always exciting to see them in the wild," DWR Southern Region Outreach Manager Adam Kavalunas said. "They can fly up to 30 miles an hour, and when diving, they can reach 100 miles an hour. They also have a wingspan of roughly 6-7 feet."

To get to the viewing location from I-15, take exit 59 and head west on Highway 56. Drive approximately 3 miles and turn right onto N. 3900 West. Continue heading north for approximately 3 miles before reaching the viewing location. The viewing event will be held along the side of the road at these coordinates.

Attendees can also get a free, collectible Bald Eagle Month pin at the event, while supplies last. While the viewing event is free, participants are encouraged to register in advance on Eventbrite.

In addition to the southern Utah viewing event, there are plenty of other spots around Utah where you can see these iconic birds on your own. Biologists recommend bringing binoculars or spotting scopes to these locations, in order to better see the birds. Make sure to only view the birds from public areas and to not trespass on private property.

You can also pick up one of the free, collectible pins at any of the six DWR offices and at the DWR's Eccles Wildlife Education Center (while supplies last).

Here are a few places you can see bald eagles across Utah in February:

Northern Utah

Around Farmington Bay Waterfowl Management Area, near the Eccles Wildlife Education Center at 1157 S. Waterfowl Way, in Farmington. Several activities will also be offered at the education center throughout February, including a coloring contest for ages 3-18, guided bird walks every Friday at 11 a.m., a shrink art activity every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a live bald eagle presentation on Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Find the full list of events on the education center calendar.

In trees along the Weber River (near Croydon) and just below Echo Reservoir.

Willard Bay Reservoir, west of Willard. You can often see eagles in trees near the reservoir.

At Compton's Knoll at the Salt Creek Waterfowl Management Area, west of Corinne. You can view bald eagles and other wildlife from the Compton’s Knoll viewing area on the south side of the WMA. The rest of the WMA is closed to visitors.

Northeastern Utah

Along the Green River, at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge (located at 19001 E. Wildlife Refuge Road in Randlett).

Midview Reservoir, northeast of Bridgeland. You can often see eagles on the ice hunting waterfowl.

Central Utah

In a tree about 3.7 miles south of the Fountain Green State Fish Hatchery, along West Side Road. There is a pull-off area where you can park and view the eagles at these GPS coordinates.

South of Fountain Green (along West Side Road into Wales), and eagles can also often be seen near Wales Reservoir.

In areas along the San Pitch River (in large cottonwood trees with dead snags) near 8250 East and 20500 North, outside of Mount Pleasant.

Eagles are often spotted around Utah Lake, especially near Utah Lake State Park, Lincoln Beach and Lincoln Beach Road.

In the Provo River Delta — a nesting pair of eagles are currently visible from the observation tower.

The inlets and outlets of Deer Creek and Jordanelle reservoirs are also great locations to spot bald eagles. The Lower Provo River flowing into Jordanelle River, along State Road 32, has cottonwood trees where eagles can often be found.

The Fish Springs National Wildlife Refuge in Juab County also regularly has bald eagles.

Southeastern Utah

Huntington State Park has a few bald eagles that are seen consistently.

Scofield State Park.

Recapture Reservoir, between Monticello and Blanding.

Along the Colorado River, north of Moab.

If you're driving and looking for eagles at any of the locations, please do so safely. Don't drive distracted, and don't stop in the middle of the road if you see an eagle. Instead, pull completely off the road before viewing. Your safety, and the safety of other motorists, comes first.