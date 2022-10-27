Lumea Partners with Granite Peaks to Advance Gastrointestinal Digital Pathology
Lumea announces partnership with Granite Peaks GI to implement Lumea's game changing AI-enabled digital pathology solution into the gastrointestinal market.
With the adoption of Lumea’s digital pathology platform, Granite Peaks is at the forefront of the digital transformation in healthcare.”LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumea is pleased to announce the launch of its GI digital pathology platform with Granite Peaks. Granite Peaks is the first GI group to implement Lumea’s game changing AI-enabled digital pathology solution throughout its practice. The company will now be able to share this best-in-class technology with its valued patients, referral partners, colleagues, and partners in the insurance industry.
Lumea’s solutions improve patient care, reduce costs in the lab, and provide pathologists with the most advanced platform for digital pathology on the market today. The company already has a large market share in urology and is excited to deploy their leading edge technology into the GI market
“It has been gratifying to work with a forward-thinking group like Granite Peaks. They are committed to adopting the latest technology to improve the standard of care for all their patients,” said James Thackeray, Lumea CCO. “With the adoption of Lumea’s digital pathology platform, Granite Peaks is at the forefront of the digital transformation in healthcare.”
“Our two teams have collaborated to develop this new and exciting platform in gastroenterology. We are pleased that it is now available at Granite Peaks Gastroenterology and Granite Peaks Endoscopy. Not only will this technology improve efficiencies within our practice, but the precision and quality of analyzing specimens will also be greatly enhanced, improving diagnostic capabilities and patient care. Artificial intelligence-based technology is at the forefront of medicine, and we are excited to be a part of this rapidly expanding advancement in medicine," said Dr. Kyle Barnett, partner at Granite Peaks Gastroenterology.
About Lumea
Lumea is the market leader in the field of integrated digital pathology solutions. Its proprietary platform leverages new technologies to drive significant improvements in biopsy handling, tracking, workflow, and diagnosis. Lumea’s technology results in measurably better quality, efficiency, and cost savings throughout the diagnostic process. To learn more about the benefits of using Lumea’s technology, please visit lumea.net
About Granite Peaks
Granite Peaks Gastroenterology is the Wasatch Front’s foremost gastroenterology practice comprised of board-certified gastroenterologists and allied professionals. Their physicians are dedicated to improving the health of their patients by utilizing evidence-based medicine to diagnose and treat all gastrointestinal problems. They understand the sensitive nature of gastrointestinal illnesses and strive to provide care that maintains patient dignity and privacy without compromising quality, in keeping with best practices and innovative treatments.
