During her tenure, she focused on improving public accessibility to justice, forming partnerships to lead the judicial branch out of a budget crisis caused by the Great Recession and improving the branch’s accountability and efficiency. Cantil-Sakauye also launched Power of Democracy, an initiative to promote civic literacy and engagement in California schools.
AAPI Change Maker: Tani Cantil-Sakauye, California chief justice
